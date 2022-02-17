Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spied Testing At 126 Kmph By Dominar Rider

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will primarily rival the likes of Honda CB350 RS and Yezdi Scrambler

To maintain its lead in middleweight motorcycle segment, Royal Enfield has a number of new products lined up for launch. One of these is a 350cc scrambler. Although an official announcement has not been made, Royal Enfield’s new 350cc scrambler is likely to be named as Hunter 350. This name has already been registered in India.

RE Hunter 350 styling and features

Most of the existing Royal Enfield 350cc bikes have a lot of bulk, which helps create a strong street presence. Hunter 350 is different in that it is relatively much compact. It will be a lot more fun to ride on busy city streets, as compared to its beefier 350cc siblings like Classic 350 and Meteor 350.

For the scrambler look and feel and ride experience, Hunter 350 has received a thorough trimming all across. Fenders have been shortened, seat is a slimmer single piece unit and exhaust gets compact and stubbier. Side profile is all skeletal and even the utility boxes are seamlessly integrated without any unsightly protruding bits.

Even with the changes, Hunter continues with the core retro DNA of Royal Enfield motorcycles. It’s evident in features such as round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, teardrop shaped fuel tank, and round turn indicators and tail lamp. Other key features include fork gaiters and spoke-styled alloy wheels.

Users can expect a comfortable, upright riding stance with Hunter 350. The bike has ergonomically placed handlebar and centrally positioned foot pegs. Low seat height will ensure better handling and control. With its compact profile, the bike will also be suitable for smaller individuals.

In comparison to other Royal Enfield bikes, Hunter 350 could be a better option for women as well. It will be primarily targeted at the young generation. The bike gets standard telescopic forks at front and dual gas-charged shock absorbers at rear. Braking system comprises disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Hunter 350 engine and specs

RE 350cc scrambler will be borrowing much of its hardware from Meteor 350 and new-gen Classic 350. Both these bikes utilize the new J1D platform, which offers a range of benefits. Engine is also new, a 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled OHC unit that generates 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. New video shot by Pradeep on Wheels, shows the Hunter 350 doing highway testing at over 120 kmph.

With the new chassis and engine, vibrations have been reduced significantly in Meteor and new-gen Classic 350. Hunter 350 can be expected to provide a similar experience. Other key features on-board Hunter could include Tripper navigation system. This was first introduced with Meteor 350 and is now available with some other RE bikes as well. A USB charging port could also be standard with Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be launched in H1, 2022. It could be positioned above Meteor 350 and Classic 350 in the company’s line-up. Apart from the Yezdi and Honda CB350 RS, it will also rival the Bajaj Dominar and upcoming Triumph 350cc.