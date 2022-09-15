Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Almost Beats Classic 350 – Aug 2022 Sales

The new Hunter 350 is the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle on sale in the country, about Rs. 4,500 cheaper than Bullet 350

After many months of leaked images and teasers, Royal Enfield finally launched the new Hunter 350 in India last month. It is presented in three variants of Retro Factory, Metro Dapper and Metro Rebel. Retro Factory trim is priced at Rs. 1,49,900 while Metro Dapper and Metro Rebel are priced at Rs. 1,63,900 and Rs. 1,68,900 respectively.

Launch took place on 7th Aug, meaning it did not have a full month in sales. Despite that, Hunter 350 has become the 2nd best-selling Royal Enfield in Aug 2022. Classic 350 continues to remain the No 1 RE in Aug 2022.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Sales Aug 2022

Royal Enfield has sold 18,197 units of the new Hunter 350 in Aug 2022. This was in the domestic market. Exports too have started, as 78 units of the Hunter were exported last month. In comparison, RE’s top-selling Classic 350 registered sales of 18,993 units in the domestic market.

Together, the two REs, Classic and Hunter, have registered domestic sales of 37,190 units. Classic is just ahead of Hunter, by a margin of 796 units in Aug 2022. In all, RE sold 70,112 units last month; registering a growth of almost 53%. Of these, about 63k were sold in the domestic market (61% growth) while approx 7k units were exported (6% growth).

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is an Urban Scrambler that is positioned on RE’s J-series platform. It rides on a shorter wheelbase and gets 17 inch alloy wheels fitted with 100/80 rubber at front and 120/80 at its rear. This lighter and more compact framework offers better agility, maneuverability and handling on city road conditions. In terms of design, the new Hunter 350 Retro gets a halogen tail lamp, oval shaped turn signals, single channel ABS with disc brake in the front.

Hunter Metro trim gets dual tone colour schemes. It sports round shaped turn indicators, wide and long one-piece seat, LED tail lamps, an instrument cluster borrowed from the Meteor 350 with tripper screen and Bluetooth with smartphone connectivity and dual channel ABS. It gets 300mm and 270 mm disc brakes at the front and rear respectively and alloy wheels in a black colour scheme. Royal Enfield has also launched Genuine Motorcycle Accessories (GMA) in Suburban and Urban range, offering LED indicators, tail tidy, seat, bar-end mirrors, etc.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specs

Both variants get a 150 mm ground clearance and 800 mm seat height while Hunter 350 Retro weighs 177 kg and is lighter as compared to the Metro variant which weighs 181 kg. Hunter 350 is available in 7 more colour options of Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Grey, Dapper Ash and Factory Silver.

RE Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc air/oil cooled, single cylinder, J-Series engine that also powers the Meteor and Classic 350. This engine offers 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm Torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5 speed gearbox. Top speed is at 114 km/h while fuel efficiency is pegged at 36.2 km/l. Even as the new Hunter comes in with a host of new age features, customers can also customize their bike for a more personalized appeal via the Royal Enfield App.