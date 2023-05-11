Royal Enfield Interceptor BEAR 650 Name Trademark – For Scrambler?

The single exhaust setup can make the upcoming Interceptor BEAR 650 the lightest RE 650cc

Royal Enfield currently has around 13 motorcycles planned for launch. The company is bracing for an action-packed future. They will be increasing production with an all-new facility. There are a total of six 650cc motorcycles in the works, out of which, Royal Enfield recently trademarked a name for one.

That trademarked name is “Interceptor Bear 650” in New Zealand and “Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650” in India and Australia. Bear name signifies something that dwells in the woods. So, an off-roader of sorts. But the name also has 650 in it and Himalayan 650 test mule sightings are still zero. So, this could be a Scrambler, already spotted testing multiple times.

RE Scram 650 Might Get Interceptor Bear 650 Name

Previously believed to be Scram 650, is likely to be called Interceptor Bear 650 when launched. The name makes sense in Royal Enfield’s product portfolio as it is based on an Interceptor 650, to begin with. Trademarking a name is often a hassle. Royal Enfield sold Interceptor 650 in the USA as Int 650 as Honda owns the trademark for Interceptor name there.

This upcoming scrambler motorcycle is a derivative of Interceptor 650. Test mules have made multiple appearances both here in India and abroad. It dons the same frame, fuel tank and even its engine. What the Scrambler has different, is an upgraded suspension and exhaust system.

Front suspension setup gets USD telescopic forks as opposed to RSU (Right Side Up) telescopic forks on Interceptor 650. This should enable athleticism in the way it handles. We hope these are not the same forks from Super Meteor 650 with less travel. Rear suspension is still twin shockers. These are different from the ones found on Interceptor 650 with an external gas chamber.

Rear subframe is changed and is slightly angled upwards. The main change is in its single-sided exhaust. This is not high-set as expected from a typical Scrambler. There is a new exhaust header as well routing both channels into one pipe. One less exhaust will reduce overall kerb weight. This can potentially be the lightest 650cc offering from Royal Enfield to date.

The same 650cc Parallel Twin motor

Other changes with Interceptor Bear 650 (believed RE Scram 650) are circular LED tail lights, LED headlights, block pattern tyres and not a lot more. The 648cc parallel twin air/oil-cooled engine generates 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque. Royal Enfield might tune this engine differently on the Scrambler to establish a slightly different character.

A 6-speed gearbox, slip and assist clutch, wire-spoke rims, an optional tripper screen with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation are notable features. Speaking of prices of Interceptor Bear 650, Rs. 3.5 to 3.7 lakh should make it an interesting proposition.