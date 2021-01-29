Royal Enfield First Stand Alone Store In Japan – Launches Himalayan, Classic, Bullet, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield expands its global mid-sized motorcycle segment (250-750cc) presence by entering Japan

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of its first standalone, flagship Store in Tokyo. With this, operations in Japan commence. The store is located in Suginami-Tokyo and has on display a wide range of Royal Enfield motorcycles.

This strategic announcement is in line with Royal Enfield’s quest to grow its international business in the global mid-sized motorcycle segment (250-750cc). It’s Tokyo entry further strengthens Royal Enfield’s resolve in South East Asia.

Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “At the heart of everything we do, lies the fundamental experience of life that is authentic and real, and with that ideology we have not just pioneered and led, but also expanded the mid-size segment in India and across the world.”

Royal Enfield sees the same opportunity in Japan. A nation with a huge commuter base that looks forward to upgrading to a motorcycle that enables the pursuit of exploration, and is accessible and practical enough for daily riding. Japan no doubt proves itself as an evolved motorcycling ecosystem built on a matured riding culture.

Royal Enfield’s distributor, PCI Co

Vimal Sumbly, Royal Enfield’s Head of Business – APAC markets, unveiled an ambitious outlook “Royal Enfield has become a very important player in the global mid-size motorcycle market by re-inventing this space with motorcycles that are evocative, engaging and great fun to ride. We are delighted to be formally entering Japan, which happens to be one of the key motorcycling destinations for avid motorcyclists around the world.”

The endeavour is made possible through Royal Enfield’s distributor, PCI Co. Ltd. Royal Enfield is keen on building a bigger, more exciting motorcycle community in Japan. The motorcycle manufacturer plans for ambitious business growth and expansion in Japan, backed by best customer service and experience.

Royal Enfield motorcycles line-up for Japan

Royal Enfield has made its Japanese market entry with five of its motorcycles to introduce both its single-cylinder, and twin cylinder engines. The product portfolio includes Bullet 500; Classic 500; Himalayan (411cc); Int 650; and Continental GT 650.

Having exercised its dominance in the mid-size segment for decades, Royal Enfield has in recent years set it’s target in international markets. In India it’s the 350cc segment that has been a winner for Royal Enfield. Overseas markets is where Royal Enfield is trying to strengthen its above 400cc market. With Japan being the manufacturer’s newest market addition.