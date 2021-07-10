Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Bullet Prices Increased – New Price July 2021

Meteor has emerged as a popular choice, both in domestic as well as international markets

This year has witnessed multiple price hikes by several two-wheeler manufacturers. In most cases, rise in input cost has forced companies to raise prices. Latest announcement comes from Royal Enfield that has increased prices across the range. It includes Classic 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan, and 650 twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650).

Meteor 350 price hike

One of the bestsellers in Royal Enfield’s portfolio and a popular choice in 350cc segment, Meteor prices have been hiked by up to Rs 10,048. Starting with the base Fireball variant, the price hike is Rs 9,441. Fireball retails at Rs 1,92,109. Next is Stellar variant, which is priced at Rs 1,98,099. It gets an increase of Rs 9,665. Top-spec Supernova variant is priced at Rs 2,08,084. It gets the highest increase of Rs 10,048. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru.

Among the entire range of Royal Enfield motorcycles, the recent price hike applied to Meteor and Classic range is the highest. For Meteor, price hike is of 4.23% while in the case of Classic, the hike is up to 4.24%.

Bullet 350 price hike

Bullet 350 prices for July 2021 now start from Rs 1.58 lakh as opposed to Rs 1.53 lakh previously for the Silver and Onyx Black option. Price for the Black Bullet 350 has been increased to Rs 1.65 lakh from 1.6 lakh. Prices of the Bullet ES 350 range has been increased to Rs 1.82 lakh. Below are the detailed new prices of Bullet and Meteor 350 range.

Meteor 350 design and features

Launched last year in November, Meteor 350 was the first in a series of next-gen products to be introduced by the company. The cruiser utilizes a retro design theme, as is evident in the round headlamp and rear view mirrors, teardrop shaped fuel tank and turn signals, round instrument pod and broad rear fenders. Meteor has a comfortable riding stance, making it suitable for both urban commutes as well as long distance touring.

Another of Meteor’s USP is its vibrant colour options. The variety in paint job allows users to choose the one that best suits their individual tastes. Colour options for Meteor vary based on the variant. In case of Fireball, colour options are Fireball Yellow and Fireball Red. For customers choosing Stellar variant, the colour options include Stellar Blue, Stellar Red and Stellar Black. Supernova variant has colour options of Supernova Brown and Supernova Blue.

Meteor 350 engine

Being a next-gen product, Meteor 350 is equipped with a new J series 349cc, air-oil cooled, SOHC engine. It is capable of generating 20.2 bhp of max power at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. The engine has electronic fuel injection, which ensures optimal power delivery at start as well as throughout the rev range. This new engine will also be used by other next-gen 350cc motorcycles that are expected to be launched in the future.

Meteor 350 has a new chassis as well. The twin downtube spine frame offers several advantages such as reduced vibration and better control and handling. The bike has standard 41mm telescopic forks at the front. Rear suspension setup comprises twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload. Braking duties are performed by 300mm and 270mm disc at the front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.