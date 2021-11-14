Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Modified Into A Single Seat Bobber

This modification project was commissioned by Royal Enfield Europe in Netherlands and created by Amsterdam-based Ironwood Custom Motorcycles

Needless to say, Royal Enfield motorcycles are one of the most custom-friendly two-wheelers not just in India but in overseas markets as well. In India, aftermarket workshops are warier and keep modifications in check since they are illegal to move on public roads.

However, that isn’t the case in some foreign markets where workshops are at freedom to show their creativity on the machines on wheels. One such instance has surfaced online in which a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been modified into a single-seater bobber which looks gothic. It also has a flair of being a cafe racer, as well as a scrambler.

Inspiration from Star Wars

Built by Amsterdam-based Ironwood Custom Motorcycles, the modified cruiser even derives its name- Starship Meteor from the Star Wars movie franchise. The bike gets a dark theme with each and every component, including mechanical and running gears, has been painted black. The factory-rolled donor model was wrapped in Fireball Yellow which already gets the mechanical parts like engine, gearbox and exhaust blacked out.

Now, the bike wraps itself in ‘Meteor Rain’ paint which is further accentuated by the special Royal Enfield insignia with a cosmic livery on the fuel tank and side covers. Coming to its styling, the motorcycle has undergone several modifications to achieve this image. For starters, the alloy wheels are now shod semi-knobby rubbers while the front telescopic forks now get gaiters.

Meteor 350 Modified bobber – Mechanical Updates

Ergonomics of the bike has also been tweaked with a new black Supercross handlebar replacing the standard unit. Both front and rear mudguards have been chopped short. The rear suspension unit now gets twin “Piggy-Back” shock absorbers from YSS. While the main chassis of Meteor hasn’t been tinkered, it gets a modified rear subframe.

The single-seat now gets a CNC-milled mount while the floating bobber-style saddle is quilted in a diamond pattern. Another major change is the new aftermarket exhaust which is shorter than the stock unit. The Akrapovic racing canister provides a throaty exhaust note which adds to the overall appeal of the bike.

The neo-retro theme of the donor bike is carried forward with a new aftermarket headlight which is circular and a pair of bar-end rearview mirrors. The aftermarket taillamps also double as turn indicators and are now positioned below the saddle. The license plate mount has been installed on the left swingarm. Overall, the custom-built motorcycle definitely looks like a head turner now.

No Update in Powertrain

No updates have been made to the powertrain of the donor motorcycle. It is powered by the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that propels the stock Meteor. This unit pushes out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.