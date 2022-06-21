Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Scrambler Dual Exhaust – Modified By Modbike

This custom motorcycle retains Meteor 350’s original silhouette but gets a lot of custom mods

Do you feel like Royal Enfield Meteor 350 falls short in flair? Do you feel like something is missing from the overall package? Something essential that enhances the persona of the motorcycle? Then, only a custom Meteor 350 is your answer.

Custom bikes come with a certain individuality that stock bikes coming straight out of the factory lacks. It is because OEMs don’t design their motorcycles to only appeal to a bunch of enthusiasts excluding the mainstream audience. They are manufactured to appeal to a wide range of customers across various regions, religions, cultures, mindsets, tastes and more aspects. So, if an individual wants something special, a custom bike is their only solution.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Scrambler

One such company aiming to offer individuality is MODBIKE. They have created a truly unique version of Royal Enfield’s Meteor 350. The main attraction to this custom bike is not actually the stunning paint scheme. It is the fat 130/70 section tyre that is wrapped around the 17’ alloy wheel from the manufacturer.

To accommodate the wider tyre at the front, it gets a custom mudguard too. They have tried to give it a scrambler vibe too. Hence, it gets custom fork gators, a modified rear subframe with integrated LED taillights and also a custom bash plate to protect the engine from bumps and obstacles. The maker has also played around with the rider’s triangle by slightly changing the positioning of footpegs.

Apart from the fat front tyre, there are other elements added at the front to make the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Scrambler feel substantial. Some of them are a 30 mm custom handlebar with custom holder, a custom LED headlight and custom mirrors. The main visual distinction from a regular Meteor 350 in terms of road presence is the dual exhausts. These aren’t dummy, both exhausts are functional and the second exhaust is fed by a custom exhaust router. Take a look at the walkaround video below.

Finishing off the looks are custom seats, an aftermarket tyre hugger with registration plate mount, a custom paint scheme and custom RE logo painted on the tank. Custom Meteor 350 M also gets a custom side stand and a centre stand.

Full List Of Modifications

We don’t know the pricing of this custom Meteor 350 M by MODBIKE. It offers a unique character to the stock Meteor 350 and appeals to many if not all. Below are all the changes on offer with this latest modification.

1. Front wheel 17 inch with broad tyre 130/70-17

2. Front mudguard modification

3. Front forks boots

4. Custom head lamp with head lamp stay

5. 32mm thick custom handle bar with custom holder

6. Custom side view mirror

7. Custom exhaust both side workings

8. Foot controls position changed

9. Seat frame customised spl with inbuilt LED tail lamp

10. Custom seat

11. Both sides have attractive leather bags

12. Rear tyre hugger with installation licence plate with light

13. Spl Graphics painting

14. Fuel tank logos changed

15. Side stand settings

16. Middle stand settings

17. All indicators settings

18. Custom made engine guard

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a cruiser motorcycle that is retro in its styling and has a modern engine architecture. Gone are the days when Royal Enfield motorcycles rattled with their unbearable vibrations and crudeness.

It is powered by the modern JD1 engine by Royal Enfield that displaces 349 cc and gets modern features like oil cooling and finally getting rid of pushrods in favour of a smoother SOHC setup. It makes 20.4 PS at 6100 RPM and 27 Nm at 4000 RPM. Meteor 350 comes with disc brakes at both fronts tied with a dual-channel ABS system and weighs 191 kg. Meteor 350 is very popular in India and Royal Enfield is also expected to launch a sportier version called Meteor 350X.

1 of 9

Source