Royal Enfield Meteor Electric Motorcycle Digital Render

Royal Enfield has confirmed plans to launch an all electric motorcycle in the future

While scooters currently dominate the electric segment, we could see launch of several new electric motorcycles in the coming years. This space has only a few products and it holds significant potential for growth. Not everyone fancies riding a scooter, so electric motorcycles will inevitably have to step in to fulfil customer expectations. These products will come from both startup auto firms as well as established two wheeler manufacturers.

Royal Enfield Meteor electric imagined

Royal Enfield is among the leading auto companies that are working on the development of an electric motorcycle. As may be recalled, Royal Enfield currently dominates the 200cc – 500 cc motorcycle segment with more than 75% market share. To maintain its lead position, the switch to electric is necessary for the company.

While details about Royal Enfield’s electric motorcycle have not been revealed, it is planned to be launched by 2023. It is expected to have a retro cruiser look, just like the current breed of Royal Enfield motorcycles. To get an idea about how the motorcycle might look like, here is an interesting rendering of Royal Enfield electric motorcycle.

For this project, Meteor 350 has been used as the base model. Launched in November, Meteor 350 is the first of Royal Enfield’s next-gen products. It has a retro design and comes with new engine and chassis. In this rendering project, Meteor 350 electric gets a new dual tone colour theme of blue and white. This colour option is not available with the petrol powered Meteor 350.

The dual tone colour theme has been subtly used on only a few components such as fuel tank, side panels, and wheels. The fuel tank’s top section has the white shade whereas the bottom part has strips of blue. The blue colour has also been applied to the wheel rims.

Large battery pack

The most prominent change is the huge battery pack that the motorcycle carries in its belly. If the battery pack was to be as heavy as it looks, it could create balancing issues for the motorcycle. Due to their design, electric motorcycles naturally have this problem. In comparison, electric scooters have a more suitable space for storing the battery pack.

Among other changes is the belt drive that has replaced the chain drive. The motorcycle also mentions the term ‘EV’ on the side panel. Components such as the headlight, turn indicators, rear view mirrors, front & rear fenders and tail lamp is the same as current Meteor 350.

