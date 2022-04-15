Royal Enfield Prices April 2022 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, 650 Twins, Himalayan

Royal Enfield is currently developing multiple new models based on the existing 350cc and 650cc platforms as well as a new 450cc platform

In this new fiscal, Royal Enfield has become the latest auto brand to increase prices of its models. The Chennai-based manufacturer has increased prices of all its models in the country.

This includes its 350cc range comprising Bullet, Classic and Meteor, its 411cc range comprising Himalayan and Scram and the 650cc Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT. Below are the new prices of all Royal Enfield motorcycles on sale in India.

Royal Enfield Prices April 2022 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor

The entry-level Bullet 350 now starts at Rs 1.48 for the 350cc Kick start variant. The standard variant is priced at Rs 1.56 lakh whereas the electric start variant is offered at Rs 1.63 lakh. All variants have received a price hike of up to Rs 3,000.

Coming to Royal Enfield’s best-selling model- Classic 350, the retro-style roadster has received a uniform price hike of Rs 3,000 across the entire range. Prices of Classic 350 now start at Rs 1.90 lakh for the Redditch trim and go up to Rs 2.21 lakh for the Chrome series. In between, it is also available in Halcyon, Signals and Dark variants with different colour options on offer.

The brand’s sole cruiser offering- Meteor 350 has received a price hike of Rs 4,000-5000 depending on the variant. The base Fireball variant is now priced at Rs 2.05 lakh, Stellar variant is priced at Rs 2.11 lakh and top-end Supernova variant is offered at a price of Rs 2.22 lakh.

Scram 411, Himalayan Price Hike

Next in line is Scram 411 which is based on Himalayan. The scrambler bike, which was recently launched in March this year, has received a price hike in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. After the latest price update, Scram 411 is now priced between Rs 2.05 lakh and Rs 2.11 lakh. It is available in a single trim with multiple colour options.

Scram’s donor model- Himalayan is now offered at a starting price of 2.19 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.26 lakh. The adventure tourer has witnessed a price hike which ranges between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000. Like Scram, Himalayan is offered in a single trim with multiple colour options to choose from.

Interceptor, Continental GT Price Hike

The brand’s flagship 650 Twins have also gone dearer. While Interceptor has received a price hike of Rs 3,000-4,000, Continental GT has received an increment of Rs 3,000-5,000. The former is now priced between Rs 2.88 lakh and Rs 3.14 lakh, whereas the latter is priced in the range of Rs 3.02 lakh and Rs 3.26 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield will also be launching multiple new products based on the 350cc and 650cc platforms in the coming few months. These include Hunter 350, the new-gen Bullet 350, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. The company is also developing a new-gen Himalayan with a more powerful 450cc heart.