Royal Enfield Recalls 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles – Meteor, Bullet, Classic

Royal Enfield through a media release assured that it is committed to swiftly implement the recall action

Royal Enfield has issued a recall of its motorcycles due to a manufacturing defect found in one of the parts used across some of its models. This recall is said to affect as many as 236,966 units of specific models including Meteor 350, Classic 350 and Bullet 350.

Defect Identified

In a mail released by the Chennai-based bikemaker, it states that the defect is in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring and reduced vehicle performance. In some exceptional cases, it can even cause an electric short circuit. The defect was uncovered during routine internal testing.

The company has further stated that has been clearly identified and is limited to only specific batches of material sourced from an external supplier. The recall is set to affect motorcycles manufactured between December 2020 and April 2021.

Meteor models affected and set to be recalled have been manufactured between the above-mentioned period. While Bullet and Classic models affected have been manufactured and sold between January and April 2021.

Recall Process

Royal Enfield estimates that less than 10 percent of these bikes recalled will require replacement of the suspected part. The motorcycles will undergo inspection and if required, replacement of the said defective part and no extra cost will be charged on the customers.

Although the iconic brand hasn’t revealed a specific start date for the recall activity, the service teams, and/or local dealerships will begin reaching out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above.

Customers can also reach out to their local Royal Enfield Workshops proactively from their end or call Royal Enfield on 1800-210-007 to verify. This recall action will be applicable to Meteor. Classic and Bullet models sold not just in India but in other countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand as well. The company has reiterated that it has very stringent sourcing protocols and that all its motorcycles are rigorously tested to global validation standards of quality and durability.

Classic, Bullet, Meteor Specs

While Classic and Bullet share the same older generation underpinnings and 350cc motor, Meteor 350 is based on the new generation architecture and engine. Classic 350 and Bullet 350 are powered by a 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 19.2 bhp and 28 N of peak torque.

Whereas, the latest cruiser from Royal Enfield is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke motor which kicks out 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. All three motorcycles are offered with a five-speed gearbox.