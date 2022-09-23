Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Aug 2022 – Classic, Himalayan, Hunter, Meteor

Royal Enfield Classic 350 continued to be the best-selling model in the company lineup in India in August 2022 with sales of 18,993 units

The 350cc segment of Royal Enfield lineup in India continued to gain prominence over sales of the Himalayan and 650 Twins in August 2022. Total sales increased 58.64 percent on a YoY basis while MoM sales were higher by 33.21 percent.

Exports also increased YoY by 5.91 percent but dipped 20.01 percent MoM. Domestic sales increased 58.64 percent YoY to 61,982 units in August 2022, up from 39,070 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales improved by 33.21 percent from 46,529 units sold in July 2022.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Aug 2022

Despite a YoY de-growth, it was the RE Classic 350 that commanded the sales list in domestic markets with 18,993 units sold in August 2022, down 19.02 percent over 23,453 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales also fell 18.21 percent from 23,223 units sold in July 2022. Share percentage also dipped MoM from 49.91 percent held in July 2022 to 30.64 percent in the past month.

The second best-selling Royal Enfield motorcycle was the recently launched RE Hunter 350. Sales stood at 18,197 units in August 2022. Hunter 350 is offered in a price range of Rs. 1.49 – 1.66 Lakh and in 3 variants – Retro, Metro and the top variant Hunter 350 Metro Rebel. RE Meteor 350 sales increased 46.72 percent YoY to 9,362 in August 2022 from 6,381 units sold in August 2021. It was also a 15.75 percent MoM growth from 8,088 units sold in July 2022.

Sales also increased YoY by 107.63 percent and MoM 109.07 percent for the RE Bullet 350 and Electra 350 to 7,618 units and 4,104 units sold respectively in August 2022. This was over 3,669 units and 1,963 units sold in August 2021. Sales in July 2022 had stood at 6,530 units and 3,853 units respectively. The new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has also been spied on test and is slated to go on sale in the coming months.

Lower down the list was the Himalayan with 2,320 units sold in August 2022. This was a 16.25 percent YoY de-growth over 2,770 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales dipped by 32.58 percent from 3,441 units sold in July 2022. 650 Twins sales grew by 66.43 percent on a YoY basis to 1,388 units in August 2022 while there had been 834 units sold in August 2021. It was a marginal MoM de-growth of 0.43 percent from 1,394 units sold in July 2022.

Royal Enfield Exports Breakup Aug 2022

In global markets, Royal Enfield posted a growth of 5.91 percent YoY to 7,220 units in August 2022, up from 6,817 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales dipped 20.01 percent from 9,026 units sold in July 2022. It was the RE Meteor 350 that topped the export list with 2,204 units sold in August 2022, down 7.67 percent from 2,387 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales fell by 22.50 percent from 2,844 units exported in July 2022. The Meteor 350 commanded a 30.53 percent share in exports.

It was followed by the Classic 350 which posted a 133.66 percent YoY growth to 1,680 units shipped in August 2022, up from 719 units sold in August 2021. MoM exports dipped 6.56 percent from 1,798 units sold in July 2022. At No. 3 in terms of exports was the RE Himalayan with an 11.52 percent YoY growth to 1,675 units up from 1,502 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales fell by 28.66 percent over 2,348 units sold in July 2022.

Exports of the 650 Twins fell on YoY (-25.82 percent) and MoM (-22.25 percent) to 1,583 units in August 2022. The RE Hunter that was high in demand in domestic markets was lower down the order in the export list with 78 units shipped in the past month while Classic 500 and Electra 350 found no buyers in August 2022.