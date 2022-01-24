Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – Bullet, Classic, 650 Twins, Himalayan

Royal Enfield recently increased prices of all its current models on sale at the start of 2022

Royal Enfield has been churning good sales volumes in the Indian market for a long time now. The company is one of the most sought after brands in the two-wheeler space of the country. The Chennai-based manufacturer concentrates on the mid-displacement segment of motorcycles between 300cc and 700cc.

In December 2021, Royal Enfield was able to sell 65,194 bikes across India which was marginally less than the same month in the previous year when the company sold 65,492 units. This resulted in a YoY decline of 0.46 percent. In November 2021, the sales figure stood at 44,830 units which translated to an MoM growth of 45.42 percent.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Dec 2021

The sales chart was led by Classic 350 with a registered monthly volume of 34,723 units last month. With 39,321 units sold in December 2020 and 19,601 units sold in November 2021, YoY degrowth stood at 11.69 percent and MoM growth stood at 77.15 percent. Royal Enfield dispatched 10,977 units of Meteor 350 which recorded YoY and MoM growths of 28 percent and 62 percent respectively.

The third spot was taken by Bullet 350 which registered a monthly volume of 8,061 units in December. The oldest motorcycle in continuous production witnessed a YoY decline of 23 percent and an MoM drop of 7.69 percent. Royal Enfield sold 4,611 units of Himalayan which resulted in a massive YoY growth of 390 percent. The MoM growth stood at 39.31 percent.

The fifth spot was taken by Electra 350, which recorded a monthly volume of 4,521 units. The roadster witnessed a YoY decline of 7.32 percent and an MoM growth of 6.20 percent. Royal Enfield sold 2,301 units of its 650cc Twins – Interceptor and Continental GT. Cumulatively, the 650cc Twins registered YoY and MoM growths of 76.59 and 6.82 percent.

Royal Enfield Exports Breakup Dec 2021

When it came to exports, Royal Enfield was able to dispatch 8,552 motorcycles in December 2021. During the same month in 2020, the company could only export 3,503 units which have resulted in YoY growth of 144 percent. A similar MoM growth of 143 percent was recorded during the same period.

Himalayan was the most exported model from Royal Enfield last month with 2,487 units of the adventure tourer shipped overseas. It registered a YoY growth of 106 percent and an MoM decline of 138.68 percent. Meteor 350 was the second most exported model by RE as 2,276 units of the cruiser were dispatched to foreign markets last month. YoY and MoM growths stood at 2,321 percent and 87 percent respectively.

The bike maker dispatched 1,983 units of Classic 350 abroad last month which resulted in YoY growth of 733 percent and an MoM growth of 264 percent. 1,797 units of the 650cc Twins were exported to foreign markets in December which led to YoY growth of 50.63 percent and an MoM growth of 173 percent.