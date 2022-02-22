Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Classic, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins

RE Classic 350 led domestic sales charts while 650 Twins were in greater demand in export markets

Royal Enfield January 2022 sales data shows that while domestic sales ended on a not so positive note, its exports increased significantly, boosted by launch of several new products including the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield posted a 22.75 percent YoY de-growth in January 2022. Sales stood at 49,726 units in the past month, down from 64,372 units sold in January 2021. It was also a 23.73 percent MoM de-growth over 65,194 units sold in December 2021.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Classic 350 tops list

It was the Classic 350 that stood at the top of sales lists last month despite a 34.49 percent YoY de-growth. Sales were at 26,775 units in January 2022 down from 40,872 units sold in January 2021. The Classic 350 commands a 53.85 percent share, marginally higher as compared to 53.26 percent held in December 2021 when sales stood at 34,723 units.

At No. 2 was the RE Meteor 350. Sales growth was at 66.77 percent on a YoY basis to 8,460 units, from 5,073 units sold in January 2021 while MoM sales dipped 22.93 percent over 10,977 units sold in December 2021. The company is also testing a 650cc version of the Meteor. This upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is likely to be launched in India sometime later this year.

Bullet 350cc sales dipped 36.44 percent YoY to 7,354 units, down from 11,570 units sold in January 2021 while MoM sales fell 8.77 percent from 8,061 units sold in December 2021. Electra (2,651 units) and 650 Twins (1,238 units) saw sales dip both in terms of YoY and MoM.

RE Himalayan sales surged in domestic markets last month. What stood at 34 units in January 2021 increased to 3,248 units last month, relating to a 9452.94 percent increase. It was however a 29.56 percent MoM de-growth over 4,611 units sold in December 2021. The brochure of the RE Scram 411 has also been leaked ahead of launch which is slated to be a more road-oriented version of the Himalayan displaying better highway cruising features.

RE Exports has 650 Twins at top of list

In export markets, Royal Enfield noted a 101.82 percent growth on a YoY basis and 6.55 percent MoM growth to 9,112 units. 650cc Twins have seen outstanding demand in global markets. Sales increased 209.67 percent YoY to 3,716 units from 1,200 units shipped in January 2021 while MoM increase was at 106.79 percent from 1,797 units sold in December 2021.

The RE Meteor 350cc and Classic 350cc followed with 2,304 units and 2,042 units shipped respectively last month. This was a growth of 1152.17 percent and 84.46 percent respectively over 184 units and 1,107 units shipped in January 2021. MoM shipments also increased marginally by 1.23 percent and 2.98 percent respectively.

Exports of the RE Himalayan increased 42.28 percent YoY to 1,050 units, up from 1,819 units sold in January 2021 but dipped 57.78 percent from 2,487 units sold in December 2021. The RE Electra, Classic 500 and Bullet 500 exports were down to 0 units in the past month.