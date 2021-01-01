Royal Enfield Dec Sales Highest In 2020 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Himalayan

With a comprehensive lineup of new generation models lined up, Royal Enfield is set for a strong year

Royal Enfield bids farewell to 2020 on a positive note by registering growth in all of the segments it participates in. While the YTD performance this financial year is still in the red, the sales momentum has picked up pace since festive season and things are expected to get better in the coming months.

Royal Enfield sales December 2020

On the back of strong performances from the Classic 350 and newly launched Meteor 350, the 350 cc segment registered sales of 63,580 units in December 2020 which represents a YoY growth of 33%. The flagship Interceptor and Continental GT 650 twins managed to post sales of 5,415 units, a growth of 7.85% compared to December 2019.

Royal Enfield also witnessed an impressive growth of its export operations in the last month of 2020 with 3,503 units shipped at a YoY rate of 81.8%. Overall, the Eicher-owned brand clocked 68,995 units last month at a growth of 36.8%.

The overall sales grew by 10% compared to November 2020 as well. In fact, in November 2020, 5 of the top 10 best selling motorcycles in the 200 to 500 cc segment were Royal Enfields. This is the highest monthly sales posted by Royal Enfield in the year 2020.

Outlook for 2021

Royal Enfield has a lot of reasons to look forward to an eventful 2021. The company’s product onslaught which was originally set to commence in mid-2020 has been delayed to the global crisis. The Meteor 350 based on the all-new modular J-Platform gives us a good idea of things to come from RE’s stable.

The retro-classic specialist is expected to kick start the new year by upgrading its flagship 650 twins with alloy wheels and the Himalayan adventure tourer with the useful Tripper Navigation system.

A few months down the lane, the eagerly anticipated next generation Classic 350 will be landing. A recently spotting of an Interceptor-style single-cylinder prototype also adds to the excitement. To top it all off, Royal Enfield is also working on a twin-cylinder cruiser based on the 650 cc platform. The test mules reveal a neatly styled low-rider with alloy wheels, inverted front telescopic forks and so on.

Global expansion in the making

In a significant step towards realizing its long-term goal of becoming global leader of medium-displacement motorcycle segment, Royal Enfield set up its first overseas CKD assembly unit in Argentina last year. The company is also working on opening a new assembly plant in Thailand this year. The overseas facilities would go a long way in making headway into crucial regional two wheeler markets while boosting its export operations from India (source of CKD kits).