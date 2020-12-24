Royal Enfield Sales, Exports Break Up Nov 2020 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Himalayan

Newly launched Meteor 350 has replaced Bullet and Electra to become No 2 selling RE motorcycle

The market leader in 250cc to 500cc motorcycle segment with 95% market share, Royal Enfield has been growing from strength to strength in recent times. To further improve customer experience, the company has planned several new products in the coming years. There’s increased focus on exports as well to make Royal Enfield a truly global brand.

Royal Enfield domestic sales November 2020

In the domestic market, Royal Enfield sales in November stood at 59,084 units. This is YoY gain of 1.36%, as compared to 58,292 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s top selling motorcycle continues to be Classic 350 that has registered 9.57% YoY growth in November. Sales are up from 35,951 units in November last year to 39,391 units in November 2020.

At number two in the list is Meteor 350, the first of Royal Enfield’s next-gen products. With its gorgeous looks, close to zero vibrations, new engine and improved performance, Meteor 350 has emerged as a popular choice in retro cruiser segment. In November, a total of 7,031 units were sold.

At number three is Bullet 350 with sales of 6,513 units. The motorcycle has registered negative growth of -49.52%, as compared to 12,902 units sold in November last year. Next is Electra 350 with 3,490 units sold in November. YoY sales are down -4.15%, as compared to 3,641 units sold in November last year. At fifth and sixth spot are Himalayan and 650 twins, with sales of 1,550 units and 1,109 units, respectively. YoY growth is 95.46% and 7.98%, respectively.

In term of MoM sales, all motorcycles have registered negative growth. This was expected, as auto sales usually decline after the festive rush. MoM sales are down -6.00%, as compared to 62,858 units sold in October 2020.

Royal Enfield exports November 2020

In terms of percentage growth, exports in November turn out better than domestic sales. This is applicable for both YoY and MoM growth. Total exports stood at 4,698 units, which is more than double the 2,119 units exported in November last year.

In international markets, the top selling Royal Enfield motorcycle is the 650 twins. A total of 1,779 units were exported, which is YoY gain of 35.39%. Next is Himalayan with 1,004 units exported. YoY gain is 113.62%, as compared to 470 units exported in November last year.

At number three is Classic 500 with 828 units exported. YoY gain is 316.08%, as compared to 199 units exported in November last year. Other motorcycles in the list include Classic 350 (727 units), Meteor 350 (251), Bullet 500 (94), and Electra 350 (15).

MoM growth in exports is also positive at 16.49%, as compared to 4,033 units exported in October 2020. While 650 twins, Himalayan, and Classic 500 have positive MoM growth, Classic 350 has registered negative MoM growth in exports in November 2020.