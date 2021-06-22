Royal Enfield Sales, Exports Breakup May 2021 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Himalayan

Royal Enfield sold 20,073 units in domestic markets while exports stood at 7,218 units in May 21

Royal Enfield has noted growth in terms of both domestic sales and exports in May 2021 when compared to that of May 2020. Total domestic sales stood at 20,073 units in the past month, up 8.92 percent over sales of 18,429 units in May 20. However, when comparing MoM sales, there was a decline of 58.86 percent as against 48,789 units sold in April 21.

Royal Enfield Domestic Sales

Despite both YoY and MoM de-growth, it was the Classic 350 that maintained a top spot in domestic markets with 9,239 units sold in May 21, down from 10,033 units sold in May 20 and from 23,298 units sold in April 21. Though noting lower demand, the company is set to herald in the new Classic 350 which is expected to go on sale next month and will sport a 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine.

RE Bullet 350 was at No.2 in domestic sales with 4,557 units sold last month, down from 6,145 units sold in May 20. This related to a difference of 1,588 units and de-growth of 25.84 percent YoY. MoM sales of the Bullet 350 were also 54.01 percent lower as compared to 9,908 units sold in April 21.

Of the Meteor 350 and Electra 350, the company sold 3,375 units and 2,112 units respectively in May 21. 0 units of the Meteor 350 were sold in May 20 as the model was introduced later last year while Electra 350 sales increased 59.64 percent over 1,323 units sold in May 20.

Both the models showed a significant MoM de-growth from 7,844 units and 3,631 units sold in April 21 respectively. It was solely due to the growth of Electra 350 sales of 2,112 units in May 21 over sales of 1,323 units in May 2020 that led the company to YoY growth in domestic markets.

YoY and MoM de-growth was also noted in the case of the RE Himalayan and 650 Twins. Himalayan suffered the maximum de-growth of 83.55 percent from 2,815 units sold in April 21 to 463 units sold in the past month.

Royal Enfield Exports

Royal Enfield exports, which grew 955.26 percent on a YoY basis and 0.08 percent MoM saw each of its models post higher sales except for the Classic 350 which noted a de-growth in MoM sales. The Meteor 350 was in a top spot with 2,884 units sold in the past month with a 152.32 percent MoM growth as compared to 1,143 units sold in April 21. The export market share of Meteor 350 also increased to 39.96 percent in May 21 from 25.35 percent held in April 21.

650 Twin exports were at 1,902 units in May 21, up 418.26 percent over 367 units shipped in May 20. In April 2021, Royal Enfield sold a total of 1,046 units of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650, relating to a MoM growth of 81.84 percent.

Even as the RE Himalayan showed a 921.43 percent in YoY sales to 1,430 units, up from 140 units sold in May 20 and a 2.29 percent MoM growth as compared to 1,398 units sold in April 21, it was the Classic 350 that noted the maximum export growth which stood at 1,242.86 percent. Exports of the Classic 350 increased to 564 units in May 21, up from 42 units shipped in May 21, However, MoM sales dipped 22.10 percent as against 724 units sold in April 21.

Increased exports were also noted in the case of Classic 500 and Bullet 500, thus taking total exports of Royal Enfield to 7,218 units in May 21, up from 684 units in May 20 and 4,509 units in April 21.