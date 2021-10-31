Royal Enfield Sales, Exports Breakup Sep 2021 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Himalayan

Royal Enfield sales have suffered largely due to supply shortage – Demand is high post launch of new motorcycles

Royal Enfield reported de-growth in terms of domestic sales both where YoY (-52.29 percent) and MoM (-30.30 percent) sales were concerned. On a YoY basis, every bike in the company lineup has posted a de-growth except for the Himalayan. Total domestic sales in September 2021 stood at 27,233 units, down from 55,910 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales in August 2021 had stood at 39,070 units.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Sep 2021

It was the Classic 350 that led this list despite sales dipping 64.58 percent to 13,751 units, down from 38,827 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales of this model also suffered de-growth of 41.37 percent over 23,453 units sold in August 2021. Share in the company lineup also dipped from 60.03 percent held in August 2021 to 50.49 percent in the past month.

Royal Enfield launched the new generation model of this best seller in September 2021 in a price range of Rs. 1.84 lakh to Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-sh). Next up was the RE Meteor 350 with 6,184 units sold last month. This was a 3.09 percent MoM de-growth over 6,381 units sold in August 2021.

Positive sales were reported for the Royal Enfield Himalayan. YoY sales increased 184.27 percent from 1,278 units sold in September 2020 to 3,633 units sold in the past month. MoM sales increased 31.16 percent over 2,770 units sold in August 2021.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 sales dipped 76.28 percent YoY to 2,170 units, down from 8,883 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales slipped 42.57 percent over 3,669 units sold in August 2021. Sales also dipped for the 650 Twins and Electra 350 on a YoY basis down 25.55 percent and 88.28 percent respectively. However, the 650 Twins performed better in terms of MoM sales which increased from 834 units sold in August 2021 to 886 units in the past month.

Royal Enfield Exports Breakup Sep 2021

Royal Enfield shipments to global markets ended on a positive note in September 2021. Exports which had stood at 4,127 units in September 2020 increased 52.65 percent to 6,300 units in the past month. MoM exports however, dipped 7.22 percent over 6,790 units shipped in August 2021.

Here it was the RE Himalayan that was most in demand. Himalayan exports surged 55.63 percent to 2,294 units up from 1,474 units shipped in September 2020. MoM exports also increased 52.73 percent over 1,502 units shipped in August 2021. Meteor 350 exports stood at 1,530 units in the past month, with a MoM de-growth of 35.90 percent over 2,387 units shipped in August 2021.

Shipments of RE Classic 350 increased both in terms of YoY and MoM up 82.38 percent to 1,273 units in September 2021, from 698 units shipped in September 2020. MoM sales saw even better results, up 77.05 percent over 719 units exported in August 2021. Exports of the RE 650 Twins and Classic 500 dipped YoY and MoM while there were 71 units of the Bullet 350 exported in September 2021.

The company now plans launch of the Scram 411, a more road-oriented version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan. There is also the 650 cruiser, which is getting ready to be launched as Super Meteor 650. In the 350cc range, a new roadster is being planned for launched, likely to be called Hunter 350.