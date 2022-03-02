Royal Enfield Sales Feb 2022 – Classic, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield’s 350cc motorcycles continue to be primary volume generators in domestic market

A total of 52,135 units were sold in domestic market in February 2022. YoY growth is down by -19.93%, as compared to 65,114 units sold in the corresponding period last year. In exports, a total of 7,025 units were sent overseas. This is more than fifty percent growth in YoY terms. Ratio of domestic sales to exports in February was close to 88% – 12%. Taken together (domestic + exports), overall growth is negative at -15.07%.

Royal Enfield Sales Feb 2022 – 350cc Motorcycles

Royal Enfield 350cc portfolio currently has popular bikes like Classic, Meteor, Electra and Bullet. Total sales + exports were at 49,484 units in February. This is a decline of -23.12% YoY, as compared to 64,362 units in February last year.

Above 350cc bikes that include Himalayan and 650 Twins contributed 9,676 units in February. This is impressive YoY growth of 82.67%, as compared to 5,297 units in February last year. Percentage contribution is 83.64% for 350cc motorcycles and 16.36% for above 350cc bikes in February.

In terms of MoM growth, domestic sales have improved by 4.84%. A total of 49,726 units were sold in January this year. MoM exports are down by -22.90%, as compared to 9,112 units exported in January. Overall MoM growth (domestic + exports) is largely flat at 0.55%.

Share of Royal Enfield 350cc bikes declined -0.21% MoM, as compared to 49,586 units in January 2022. 350cc+ bikes registered MoM growth of 4.58%, as compared to 9,252 units in January 2022.

Year to Date (YTD) sales FY22

During the period from April-2021 to February-2022, Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles total volumes (sales + exports) were at 4,50,569 units. This is de-growth of -10%, as compared to 4,99,683 units in the corresponding period in FY21. Average monthly sales work out at approximately 40,960 units per month.

In above 350cc category, YTD numbers are at 84,022 units. This is significant growth of 80%, as compared to 46,609 units in the corresponding period in FY21. Average works out at around 7,638 units per month.

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes

Royal Enfield currently dominates the middleweight segment with market share of more than 75%. To ensure it remains that way, the company has planned several new products this year and beyond. These new bikes will also help tackle competition from the likes of Jawa, Yezdi and Honda. Royal Enfield may also have to face competition from new bikes spawning from the partnership between Bajaj and Triumph.

Royal Enfield’s next launch is new Scram 411 motorcycle that is scheduled to debut next week. It is primarily a road-biased derivative of Royal Enfield Himalayan ADV. The bike has been designed for highway cruising and can also take on some mild off-roading. It gets a smaller 19-inch front wheel, as compared to 21-inch unit used with Himalayan. Most of the key hardware including engine will be same as Himalayan.

In 350cc segment, Royal Enfield is working on a scrambler bike, likely to be called Hunter 350. In 650cc segment, upcoming Royal Enfield bikes include Classic 650, a cruiser and a 650cc bobber.