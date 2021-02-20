Royal Enfield Sales, Exports Break Up Jan 2021 – Classic, 650 Twins, Himalayan

Royal Enfield has posted positive numbers in both domestic market and exports

A total of 64,372 units were sold in domestic market in January 2021, which is modest YoY growth of 5.03%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 61,291 units. In exports, numbers have more than doubled from 2,228 units in January last year to 4,515 units in January 2021.

Royal Enfield domestic sales breakup – January 2021

No surprises at number one, as Classic 350 continues to be the top selling motorcycle for Royal Enfield in domestic market. A total of 40,872 units were sold in January 2021, as compared to 40,834 units in January last year. YoY sales have grown marginally by 0.09%. Classic 350 share in sales is 63.49% in January 2021.

Next is Bullet 350 with 11,570 units sold in January 2021. YoY growth is 21.04%, as compared to 9,559 units sold in January last year. Share in sales is 17.97%. Electra 350 is third with 5,431 units sold in January 2021. YoY sales are down -7.46%, as compared to 5,869 units sold in January last year. Electra share in sales is at 8.44%.

At number four is Meteor 350 with sales of 5,073 units in January 2021. Launched in November last year, Meteor has emerged as a popular choice in 350cc segment. Meteor share in sales stands at 7.88% in January 2021. 650 Twins are next with 1,392 units sold in January 2021. YoY growth is 18.37%, as compared to 1,176 units sold in January last year. Share in sales is at 2.16%.

At number six is Himalayan with 34 units sold in January 2021. YoY sales are down by -97.64%, as compared to 1,438 units sold in January last year. This massive drop is because Royal Enfield had temporarily suspended deliveries of Himalayan. It was done to ensure that customers can get the updated 2021 model. The updated model was launched earlier this month and deliveries have started.

These numbers reveal that Royal Enfield’s 350cc motorcycles constitute the majority of the company’s sales. Taken together, Classic, Bullet, Electra and Meteor have close to 98% share.

Royal Enfield exports breakup – January 2021

Himalayan has the lead in exports with 1,819 units exported in January 2021. YoY growth is a whopping 583.83%, as compared to 266 units in January last year. 650 Twins is second with 1,200 units exported in January 2021. YoY growth is 4.90%, as compared to 1,144 units in January last year.

At number three is Classic 350 with exports of 1,107 units. YoY growth is 155.07%, as compared to 434 units exported in January last year. Other motorcycles in the list are Classic 500 (184), Meteor 350 (184), Electra 350 (11), and Bullet 500 (10). With the exception of Meteor, all others have negative YoY growth. Thunderbird 350, Bullet 350 and Thunderbird 500 have zero exports in January 2021.