Royal Enfield Sales June 2023 – Best Ever Q2 With 2.27 Lakh Sales

Royal Enfield’s 350cc models are what have steered the company to report its best ever Q1 performance in FY24 with 2.27 lakh unit sales

Royal Enfield has released their sales data for June 2023. While the company has seen increased demand in domestic markets, exports have not done as well. RE sold a total (domestic + exports) of 77,109 units in June 2023.

This was a growth of 26 percent over sales of 61,407 units in June 2022. YTD total sales also grew 22 percent to 2,27,706 units in the FY 2023-24 period from 1,87,205 units sold in FY 2022-23. It was also the company’s best ever Q1 performance in FY24 with 2,27,706 unit sales.

Royal Enfield Sales June 2023

In domestic markets, sales of motorcycles improved by 34 percent to 67,495 units in June 2023, up from 50,265 units sold in June 2023. It was also a YTD growth of 31 percent to 2,07,171 units sold in FY 2023-24 as against 1,57,642 units sold in FY 2022-23. It was the brand’s 350cc bikes in the portfolio that include the likes of Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350 that brought in most sales.

It was however a MoM de-growth as compared to 70,795 motorcycles sold in domestic markets in May 2023 though exports grew from 6,666 units shipped in the same month. Exports on the other hand fell by 14 percent YoY to 9,614 units in June 2023, down from 11,142 units sold in June 2022. YTD exports also dipped 31 percent to 20,535 units in the FY 2023-24 period when compared to 29,563 units sold in the same period last year.

Recently the company announced several new motorcycles being added to their portfolio over the next few years. Out of a total of 13 new bikes being planned, 2 will be in the 350cc segment while 5 are in 450cc and 6 in 650cc segments. These bikes will be launched in a phased manner according to the company strategy of 4 bikes per year over next 4 years.

More recently, it was Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 that has been spied on test. It will rival KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310GS and upcoming Hero Xpulse 440 upon launch.

Royal Enfield expands global presence in Nepal

With its products continuing to perform well across booth Indian and international markets, Royal Enfield has expanded its presence in Nepal markets with its 5th international CKD assembly unit set up in the country. Built in association with Triveni Group, this facility is located in Birgunj.

It joins other similar facilities in countries of Brazil, Thailand, Columbia and Argentina. The Nepal facility is spread over an area of 1 lakh sq ft and has the capacity to assemble 20,000 units per annum. Royal Enfield will initially start assembly operations in Nepal with the Classic 350 and Scram 411.