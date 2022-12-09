Royal Enfield Scram 650 Rear Subframe Spied – Single Exhaust

When compared to Interceptor 650, RE Scram 650 will be considerably lighter owing to its single exhaust

Royal Enfield is currently expanding its 650cc portfolio apart from expanding its 350cc and 450cc portfolio. There was an internal document used in one of the meetings of Royal Enfield. That document got leaked online. It revealed that there are multiple new motorcycles planned for launch.

One of these new motorcycles is a cruiser and a tourer which seem to be the recently revealed Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. There was also a bobber, an ADV and a scrambler. There have been multiple sightings of a Royal Enfield Scrambler based on a 650cc platform. Test mules are spotted both overseas and also here in India. Recent test mules divulge further info on this upcoming RE Scram 650.

RE Scram 650 Rear Subframe

Mechanically, upcoming scrambler by Royal Enfield is likely to be kept as is. A slight retune to suit a scrambler character is likely. This is a potent 648 cc parallel-twin engine that generates around 46 bhp and 52 Nm of torque. This is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and oil cooling.

The chassis on which Royal Enfield’s 650cc platform is based will undergo slight modification to suit different characters of intended variations. On Scram 650, Royal Enfield has modified its rear subframe which gives it that much-needed scrambler aesthetic. There is a single-seat setup, which gets a ribbed pattern cover.

Seating posture is fairly upright with a neutral riding posture. Footpeg placement for rider seems to be slightly rear set which should add that sense of sportiness. Handlebars and instrumentation seem to be lifted off the recently launched Hunter 350. A tripper screen was not found on this test mule and might be made standard with production-spec model.

Hardware Components

One of the main highlights of this upcoming RE Scram 650 is its single exhaust. It gets a different exhaust header rerouting exhaust gases into one channel. This will reduce weight considerably and make the motorcycle peppier, which is a win-win situation. According to the report, this new exhaust packed a lot of bass and was slightly louder as well.

In terms of componentry, Royal Enfield is offering front USD forks and LED headlights like the ones found on Super Meteor 650. There is exposed wiring that seems to be testing new LED turn indicators.

RE Scram 650 still rides on spoked wheels which seem to be 17” in size. Wrapped to these wheels are block pattern tyres that should ensure slight trailing capability. Given Royal Enfield’s extensive testing, Scram 650 seems to be far from launch. When launched, pricing might be around Rs. 3.5 lakh.

