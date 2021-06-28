Royal Enfield Service Care 24 Launched – 1st Service Free For All

Royal Enfield will roll out multiple new models for the remaining half of 2021

Royal Enfield is known to provide one of the best sales and support experiences in the Indian auto industry. The bikemaker also has a good reputation for its wide and efficient service network catering to lakhs of consumers. In order to solidify this reputation, Royal Enfield has introduced a new servicing package named Service Care 24.

More Details

This new service package consists of four general services and two engine oil changes. As a complementary to this package, Royal Enfield claims that the first service is free and is not linked with the purchase of Service Care 24 package. The price of this service package has been pegged at Rs 2,499 (inclusive of all taxes).

In case, if any additional repair work is required, a discount of 5 percent on parts and lubrication and 20 percent on labour charge could be availed. However, this offer could be availed only after verification of the motorcycle’s chassis number. Interested customers could buy the Service 24 package by registering themselves on the Royal Enfield official website.

With things heading towards normalcy in a graded manner, at least for now, manufacturers are coming out with new schemes to attract consumers after a period of lull. Further, Royal Enfield is slated to bring out new models in the second half of 2021 which means the company would be catering to a wide range of consumers across the country. This means a potential increase in business from existing as well as new customers.

New-Gen Classic 350 Specs

The bikemaker’s next big-ticket launch is expected to be the next generation Classic 350 which is likely to hit showrooms in the next few weeks. It will be underpinned by the company’s new J1D architecture which also forms the base of Meteor 350. The company will be ditching the single downtube frame for a twin downtube spine frame while the engine will be used as a stressed member.

2021 Classic 350 will also borrow its powertrain from the new cruiser sibling. It will be powered by a new 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which returns an output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This motor is linked to a new 5-speed gearbox.

The new dual-cradle frame will be suspended on 35mm telescopic forks at front with a travel of 135mm and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustability and 80mm travel at rear.

While design-wise there won’t be any radical changes on the new-gen Classic 350, it will certainly boast a couple of more features than the outgoing model. The most notable being a new Tripper Navigation display pod on the instrument console which shows turn-by-turn navigation when paired with the rider’s smartphone.