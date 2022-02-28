Royal Enfield SG650 Shotgun 650cc Bobber – New Spy Shots

At the time of its unveil at 2021 EICMA, Royal Enfield had described SG650 concept as the link between its past and future

The SG650 concept was truly stunning in its design and form and had attracted significant footfall at last year’s EICMA. Production version of SG650 has been spied on test in India once again. It indicates that the bike could be launched soon.

The latest spy shots give an up-close look at the upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc bobber, which is expected to be called as Shotgun 650 upon launch. Spy shots reveal that the production-spec SG650 doesn’t deviate too much from the concept.



Royal Enfield SG650 Shotgun 650cc Bobber

A single-seat bobber, Royal Enfield SG650 leans on neo-retro styling. It looks different and yet carries the signature design aesthetics associated with Royal Enfield bikes. While the concept had full freedom to experiment, the production variant looks more relevant in practical terms.

For example, funky bar-end mirrors seen with SG650 concept have been replaced with standard-looking units on production variant. SG650 concept had various other unique aspects such as CNC billet machined fuel tank and wheels, bespoke designed brake callipers, glossy aluminium switch cubes, hand stitched black leather seat and futuristic graphics. The production version of SG650 will have a relatively toned-down profile.

As revealed in spy shots, SG650 has round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, wide low-set handlebar, centrally placed foot pegs, single floating-type seat, large front radiator and dual exhaust. At the rear, the bike is expected to get broad fender and round tail lamp. Riding stance is similar to that of Classic 350, which is quite comfortable.

Royal Enfield SG650 engine and specs

To reduce development and production cost, SG650 will share much of its hardware with 650 twins (Interceptor and Continental GT). Engine will be the same, a 648cc, parallel twin, air/oil-cooled unit that generates 47 hp of max power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed transmission.

Suspension system on-board SG650 will have USD forks at front and twin coil-over shocks at rear. It will have 320mm and 240mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively, integrated with dual-channel ABS as standard.

SG650 is expected to get a semi-digital instrument console with Tripper navigation display on the right. Bluetooth-based connectivity features are also likely to be offered as standard with the bike.

In the company’s line-up, SG650 will be positioned above 650 twins. It could also be the new flagship motorcycle from Royal Enfield. It is to note that the company is working on around three more 650cc motorcycles. It includes Super Meteor 650 and a true-blue cruiser bike.

Just like 350cc segment, Royal Enfield has plans to saturate the 650cc space as well. The strategy will ensure better engagement with target audience and help fend-off rivals.