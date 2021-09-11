HomeBike NewsRoyal Enfield Shotgun 650 And Scram 400 Spied Testing Together

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 And Scram 400 Spied Testing Together

Arun Prakash

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 – Render

Both the 650cc cruiser and Scram 400 are from Royal Enfield likely to be launched sometime next year

The upcoming 650cc cruiser from Royal Enfield has been in development for almost two years now and spotted testing on multiple occasions in various parts of the country. Multiple iterations of the 650cc cruiser have been spotted in recent times. The bikemaker currently has its hands full as it is busy developing several projects at the same time.

One of the other products in the development stage as of now is Scram 400 which is based on Himalayan. Both Scram 400 and the 650cc cruiser have been spied testing alongside each other recently. The motorcycles in the latest spy shots are heavily wrapped under covers trying to conceal their true identity.

650cc Cruiser Details

As mentioned previously, the overall design draws inspiration from the KX Bobber Concept which made its appearance at the EICMA 2018. Hence, it receives a low stance of a traditional cruiser with forward set footpegs, a wide handlebar and a low seat which provide relaxed riding ergonomics. Unlike the current 650cc Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT, the cruiser rides on alloy wheels shod by tubeless tyres.

Also, the cruiser gets LED headlamps and a large windscreen up front, the latter should be available as an accessory though. Other styling highlights include a circular headlamp, circular rearview mirrors and teardrop-shaped fuel tank.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The signature highlight of the bike are the twin exhausts laced with chrome which gives out a muffled exhaust note. The bike gets a flat tail section of which has been completely masked under camouflage.

Powering the cruiser is the same 648cc parallel-twin, air-cooled motor that pushes out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Pleasantly, suspension duties will be handled by new upside-down forks instead of conventional telescopic forks at front. At rear, twin shock absorbers mounted at a greater angle than 650 Twins get the job done.

Scram 400 Details

On the other hand, Scram 400 is a road-biased tourer based on Himalayan’s platform which also shares certain design cues with the latter. However, most of the styling will be revised in order to lend it a distinct identity.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 And Scram 400
Royal Enfield Scram 400 and Shotgun 650

For starters, unlike Himalayan, Scram 400 will get a smaller 19-inch front wheel instead of a 21-inch unit shod by dual-purpose tyres. A redesigned headlight mask has been added for a cleaner look.

Scram 400 will be powered by a 411cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine that kicks out 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque which will be paired with a five-speed gearbox. Suspension setup of the bike might be tuned a little to offer more favourable on-road dynamics.

Source

