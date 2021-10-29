Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Cruiser In Production Guise – New Spy Shots

Royal Enfield is expected to name its upcoming 650cc cruiser as Super Meteor – It will be positioned as the flagship product in the lineup

Royal Enfield has a number of prospective launches up its sleeves in the coming few months. However, the next big launch is expected to be the 650cc cruiser which has been spotted on a number of occasions previously. Recently, it was reported that this upcoming cruiser will be named Super Meteor.

One doesn’t have to guess too hard for the actual inspiration behind the name as the brand already retails a cruiser named Meteor. However, the former will be a proper cruiser rather than the 350cc machine which essentially is a retro-style roadster trying to be a cruiser.

It has also come to light that Super Meteor 650 will make its first official appearance at the upcoming 2021 EICMA Show in Italy next month. Meanwhile, the motorcycle continues to be spotted testing on Indian roads. The undisguised prototype seen in these images is in line with the speculative digital renderings that have gone viral online. The latest spy images are credit to automotive enthusiast Vasanth H.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Cruiser – Design & Features

Like most Royal Enfield models, retro styling forms a key aspect of the upcoming 650cc cruiser. Some notable highlights spied include a circular headlamp with a chrome bezel, split-style seats, a tear-drop fuel tank, twin-sided exhaust canisters embellished in chrome, a round taillight and broad fenders. A rear-swept handlebar and forward-set footpegs suggest the bike will offer a relaxed riding ergonomics of a typical cruiser.

In terms of features, Super Meteor 650 has been spied with a twin-pod instrument cluster. One of them is expected to be the Tripper Navigation which provides turn-by-turn navigation when paired with the Royal Enfield smartphone app via Bluetooth. We also expect the Chennai-based bikemaker to throw in a few electronic rider aids.

Mechanical Specifications

Powering Super Meteor 650 will be the same 648cc air and oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that propels Interceptor and Continental GT. This motor churns out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque and will be coupled with a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper clutch. Hardware configurations will differ slightly from the existing RE 650 twins. Suspension setup will consist of upside-down front forks and twin-sided rear springs.

Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends which will be aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard. Like a typical cruiser, Super Meteor will ride on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel wrapped around by thick profile tubeless tyres.

As mentioned previously, Super Meteor 650 will be positioned as a premium cruiser above the current 650cc twins- Interceptor and Continental GT in the RE lineup. The brand Super Meteor was previously used by Royal Enfield in the United States in the 1950s. The upcoming 650cc cruiser is expected to be launched in India in the first quarter of next year.