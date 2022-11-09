Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 First Look Walkaround – Full Details

With the same engine as Interceptor and Continental GT 650, RE Super Meteor 650 will offer a different character suiting its cruiser form

2022 EICMA Show turned out to be an important event for Royal Enfield fans around the world. At this show, RE unveiled its Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle. It is one of the most awaited bikes in India. One that has generated a lot of buzz in the motorcycling fraternity.

Cruisers are a tempting proposition when compared to sports tourers and all-out tourers. The word cruiser has been used more widely in modern times to fit a lot of motorcycles under its umbrella. But the charm of textbook cruisers still remains with their low seat height, front-set footpegs and easily accessible handlebar.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 – Walkaround

If we take a look at proper 650cc cruisers, we only had Kawasaki Vulcan S that is priced at Rs. 6.4 lakh (ex-sh). RE Super Meteor 650 is likely to give Vulcan S, a run for its money. The company has launched the bike in two variants namely Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer.

Being a cruiser, Super Meteor 650 gets a lot of things right. For starters, it gets the design right. RE has stuck to its retro-classic DNA and we are glad that it did. Everything on this motorcycle looks like it will age gracefully. From its round headlights, round taillights, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and subtle use of chrome, it exudes a retro charm that is hard to shake off. Below is a detailed walkaround video of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, shared by Peak Motorcycles.

Available in two variants – Super Meteor 650 is the solo tourer variant and will be available in five colourways – Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. Second variant is Super Meteor 650 Tourer – it is the grand tourer variant and will be available in two colourways – Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

The motorcycle is supported by an extensive ecosystem of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories that compliment its touring capabilities. Of the three motorcycles unveiled at EICMA, the Astral Black Super Meteor 650 is equipped with Solo Tourer Genuine Motorcycle Accessories kit, including bar end mirrors, deluxe footpeg, solo finisher, LED indicators and machined wheels.

The Celestial Red Super Meteor 650 Tourer is equipped with the Grand Tourer accessories kit including deluxe touring dual-seat, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, deluxe footpegs, longhaul panniers, touring handlebar and LED indicators. The Interstellar Green Super Meteor 650 is displayed in the standard format.

Features & Specs

RE Super Meteor 650 is getting first for Royal Enfield features like front 43 mm USD forks and LED headlights. Royal Enfield has offered alloy wheels on all trims like on Meteor 350. Which might not be as pretty as spoked wheels, but is more convenient. At the rear, Super Meteor 650 packs in twin shock absorbers. We still get single disc setup at both ends. Front gets 320mm and rear gets 300mm and is equipped with dual-channel ABS. We now get 16” wheels at the rear with 150/80-B16 tyres. While front gets a 19” wheel shod with 100/90-19 tyres.

Speaking of platform, RE Super Meteor 650 will share most of its mechanicals and chassis with Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It is a 648cc parallel twin, oil-cooled engine that kicks out 47 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of torque. Royal Enfield is expected to tune the engine slightly to suit the character of a cruiser.

With its comfort, straight-line stability with a 1,500mm wheelbase, and mile-mulching capability, RE Super Meteor 650 is likely to make a mark in 650cc cruiser segment across the globe. At 241 kg, it is the heaviest RE to date and Thunderbird’s 20L fuel tank could have been a godsend instead of 15L tank. It will be showcased in India at Rider Mania later this month.