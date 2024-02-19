Scorpio N, Fortuner Owner Install Mesh To Stop Rats From Entering Car – Cost Rs 18k Via Dealer

The Dangers of Rodent Infestation Extend Beyond Wire Damage to Potentially Lethal Consequences

Experiencing a rodent infestation is a car owner’s worst nightmare, with rats, squirrels, and other rodents causing extensive damage to vehicles if left unaddressed. While the commonly known issues involve wire damage, the repercussions can be life-altering. There are various methods to deter rodents, and a recent trend involves mesh reinforcement solutions, particularly favored by Scorpio, Innova, and Fortuner owners.

Mesh Solutions: An Effective Measure Against Unwanted Intruders

Protecting the car’s interior from rodents and lizards requires a multi-faceted approach, including the use of pepper sprays, pesticides, and covering all potential entry points. These entry points may include holes in the chassis, drain holes in various areas, exposed gaps between components, and air vents.

A practical solution gaining popularity involves mesh installations, as demonstrated by Abhinav Sood, a Scorpio N owner, who shared images of mesh covering potential entry points in the Mahindra Scorpio-N Official Owner’s Group on Facebook. While mesh can prevent rodents from entering the cabin, it does not address the risk of electrical damage in the engine bay.

Recognizing this, Nandi Toyota service station in Whitefield, Bengaluru, offers a mesh solution that entails wrapping mesh around exposed wiring looms and securing them in place with plastic zip ties. Although this service is effective, the installation process can be time-consuming, costing Rs. 18,000 plus tax, and poses challenges for general maintenance and repairs due to the sharp edges of the mesh.

The Perils of Rodent Infestation in Vehicles

Cars consist of intricate systems, encompassing both mechanical and electrical components. Rodent infestations primarily target electrical faults, as rodents are inclined to chew on wiring. Identifying and repairing electrical issues is not only tedious but also expensive. The dangers, however, go beyond financial implications.

Personal anecdotes highlight the potential lethality of rodent infestations. A car owner shares a harrowing experience of encountering a rat inside the car while driving, leading to a sudden maneuver that could have resulted in a dangerous accident.

Beyond the immediate safety risk, the frustration escalated as traditional trapping methods proved ineffective, ultimately requiring the removal of the entire dashboard to retrieve a rat that had succumbed to poison in an inaccessible spot. The lingering foul smell further emphasized the enduring consequences of rodent infestations.

The hazards of rodent infestations in vehicles extend far beyond the common issues of wire damage. Car owners are increasingly turning to innovative solutions, such as mesh reinforcements, to protect their vehicles from unwanted intruders. While these measures prove effective in preventing rodents from entering the cabin, the risk of electrical damage in the engine bay remains a concern.

Dealerships, recognizing this threat, offer specialized mesh solutions, though these come with their own challenges. As vehicle owners grapple with the financial and safety implications of rodent infestations, the need for comprehensive preventive measures becomes increasingly apparent.