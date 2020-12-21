Seat MO Electric Aims To Rival 125cc Scooter – Price €6,250 (Rs 5.65 L)

Seat’s MO range of electric scooter range now consists of three offerings- eKickScooter65, eKickScooter25 and eScooter 125

Seat MO has officially launched its latest electric scooter offering MO eScooter 125 in Europe. Seat is traditionally a car brand, which falls under the umbrella of Volkswagen Group with its headquarter located in Barcelona, Spain. But they have also tied up with electric two wheeler makers called Silence, for production of electric scooters and solo ride EVs.

Under this, they have now launched an all new scooter called MO 125, which aims to rival 125 cc petrol powered scooters. The scooter went into series production on December 15 this year.

Seat MO Electric Scooter is being manufactured in Sant Boi de Llobregat outside Barcelona in a partnership with EV manufacturer Silence. Earlier in August this year, the scooter was launched specifically for ride-sharing applications and now it has been opened for retail in the Spanish market as a personal mobility option.

Launch Price

By the end of March 2021, this scooter will further reach more European markets such as Germany, France, Italy, Austria and Sweden. At present, the scooter is available across 18 Seat dealerships across Spain. The scooter is essentially a rebadged Silence S01. Following the expansion, it will launch in Portugal in the second half of 2021. In Spain, the electric scooter has been priced at €6,250 (equivalent to INR 5.65 lakh).

Design & Features

MO electric scooter 125 has been marketed as a worthy alternative to petrol-powered 125cc conventional scooters. Moreover, it follows a similar design language and shape found in conventional IC engine scooters. It also features distinctive styling elements such as a round headlamp mounted on front apron, a long windscreen and an asymmetrical instrument console.

The front fairing also receives air scoops on both sides. Its battery-pack has been smartly positioned so that the underneath storage space can accommodate two helmets.

The company says that it will be offering the e-scooter with its own smartphone connected app, which could provide crucial data on the scooter’s position and ride stats. It also gets 2 USB phone charging points. MO eScooter 125 has been made available in three colour schemes- Oxygen White, Daring Red and Aluminum Grey.

Powertrain Specs & Performance

Coming to its powertrain, MO eScooter 125 is powered by a hub-mounted 9 kW electric motor which can return a continuous output of 7 kW / 9.4 bhp. This motor is paired to a large 5.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which could be removed and can be charged via a home power socket. It receives a torque of 240 NM on its wheels which is more than ample for city-based commutes. It can clock a top speed of 95 kmph.

It can do a 0-50 kmph sprint in just 3.9 seconds. The e-scooter is offered with three driving modes- City, Sport and Eco and an integrated reverse gear for easy maneuverability. In Eco mode, the company claims a single-charge range of 137 km. Since the battery pack is removable, the company will also provide an option to swap them in future. This is the third electric scooter in the Catalan-based carmaker’s portfolio after eKickScooter65 and eKickScooter25.