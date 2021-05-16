Simple Energy Electric Scooter Launch In 3 Months – Price Rs 1.1 L Expected

Simple Energy ready to launch its electric scooter (code-named Mark2) in August 2021

Bangalore-based Simple Energy announced the launch of its first e-scooter. The event is scheduled for August 15, 2021. Hitherto, code-named Mark2, the long range electric scooter goes up against a competitive range of e-scooters from established names.

Having readied the Mark1 prototype last year, the production variant builds from there. Mark 2 features a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery. The startup claims a range of 240 kms in eco mode. Top speed is pegged at 100kmph. The electric scooter would go from 0-50 kmph in 3.6 seconds.

Expected price between Rs 1.1L – Rs 1.2L

A mid-drive motor is in use. In keeping with current trends, the company says it’s a futuristic design product. A removable battery helps. Smart features include a touchscreen panel, on-board navigation, and Bluetooth, among other inputs.

Launch price is stated to be in the range of Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,20,000. With a range of electric scooters priced in this range, it’s easy to see why it may not be a choice for most. Costs are prohibitive in a largely price competitive scooter market. This makes electric scooter purchases far fewer in number.

A lot of what you’re hearing is available in some form or the other in modern day electric scooters. Each of which is paving the way for a future where electric vehicles in India will be a norm, and not the exception.

Launch in Bangalore first

As predictable, the scooter will at first be launched in Bangalore. The company’s R&D centre is located here, and its first factory too is being set up in the city. This will pit Mark2 against what is a fairly mature electric market with plenty of competition as compared to most other Indian cities. Simple Energy is also looking to deploy charging stations in Bangalore prior to launch.

Following Bangalore, the company will set up sales in Chennai and Hyderabad. Expansion plans for further phases hasn’t yet been disclosed. The startup looks forward to raising Series A funding of $15 mn in the Q3 of this year. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Bajaj Cheta, TVS iQube, Ather 450x, etc.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We are thrilled to be announcing the launch date. 15th August is a significant milestone for the nation, Simple Energy aims at creating history with a world-class product made by an Indian Company. Due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, we have chosen this date by hoping that the situation would get better. We look forward to the remarkable journey ahead.”