Simple Energy To Boost Volumes – Two New Affordable e-Scooters Launch Soon

With EV subsidies reduced, it has become imperative for OEMs to launch new affordable variants to boost sales

Simple Energy had launched their flagship Simple One electric scooter in May 2023 at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh. Deliveries have already commenced from June 06 onwards. Simple One electric scooter boasts of some exciting stuff such as a range of 212 km, top speed of 105 kmph and acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds.

To reach out to a larger segment of users, Simple Energy will soon launch two new affordable e-scooters. These will be positioned below their flagship Simple One e-scooter. The strategy is in line with other OEMs like Ola, Ather, etc. that have also launched affordable versions of their electric scooters in recent times.

Simple Energy new electric scooters – what to expect?

Simple Energy will be launching the two new affordable electric scooters in the coming quarter. With the company stating that the new scooters will be “attractively priced”, it is likely that at least one of these will be available at around Rs 1 lakh. With the reduced price, it is apparent that some of the premium features will not be available with the affordable scooters. Things like battery pack, range and top speed will vary for the new affordable electric scooters from Simple Energy.

While some features may not be available, users will continue to benefit from the advanced safety standards being followed by Simple Energy. The one major concern with electric scooters is the risk of battery related incidents.

Simple One electric scooter is powered by a highly efficient lithium-ion battery pack that is robust and thermally well designed. It comes with an advanced battery management system that constantly monitors and controls factors like temperature and current and voltage fluctuations. All these safety features will continue to be available with the upcoming affordable electric scooters from Simple Energy.

Simple Energy upcoming electric scooters range, specs

Cost of an electric scooter can be reduced through multiple methods. One of the easiest options is to use a smaller battery pack. Range will be reduced, but the scooter will become accessible to a larger segment of buyers. Simple One electric scooter has 212 km of range. So, there’s plenty of scope to reduce the battery size. Anything around 100 km is considered a decent range for an electric scooter.

Another option to reduce cost is to use a lower capacity motor. Simple One electric scooter has an 8.5 kW electric motor that generates 72 Nm of peak torque. Not everyone may be looking for such a high-performance machine.

Other features that could be deleted or trimmed down include the large touchscreen dashboard available with Simple One electric scooter. The new affordable variants could use a grayscale display and even the size of the screen could be reduced. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.