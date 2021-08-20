Simple One Electric Scooter Bookings Cross 30k In 4 Days

Simple One e-scooter offers a real-world range of 203 km in Eco mode and 236 km in ideal conditions

Bengaluru based, Simple Energy has launched their first ever product in the market. Called Simple One, this electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,09,999. Simple One is available in 75 cities across 13 states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab and pre-orders commence at Rs 1,947, directly via the company website.

Simple Energy electric scooter is eligible for FAME 2 subsidy of up to Rs.60,000. However, actual price will vary state-wise depending on subsides offered by various State Governments. Earlier today, Simple Energy revealed that their Simple One electric scooter bookings since launch has crossed the 30,000 mark.

Mr.Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We are elated with the love we’ve been receiving from the launch day. We are grateful to the audience as they believe in the product and have shown support to a home-grown company. We are here to stay!”

Simple One is presented in colour choices of Brazen Black, Namma Red, Grace White and Azure Blue. It gets all LED lighting and a full colour, customizable 7 inch touchscreen with Bluetooth and 4G connectivity offering access to on board navigation, vehicle tracking and geo fencing.

It will receive over the air software updates. Simple One rides on 12 inch wheels, gets 30 liter under seat storage and weighs a total of 110 kgs. Access to music control and call control via the rider’s smartphone and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) are also among the features offered on Simple One.

Range upto 236 km on Indian Driving Cycle (IDC)

Launched on the same date as Ola S1 e-scooter, Simple One promises to excel over its competitor in terms of range. Simple Energy claims that its new e-scooter will have a range of 236 km on the Indian Driving Cycle, which is significantly higher as compared to 181 km range offered by Ola on the S1.

Simple One gets a 4.8 kWh lithium ion battery pack that powers the electric motor to offer base output of 4.5 kW, peak output at 7 Kw and 72 Nm torque. It comes in with four ride modes of Eco, Ride, Dash and Sonic with acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.05 seconds and a top speed of 105 km/h.

Simple Energy states that the 4.8 kW battery pack will take less than 3 hours for charge from 0 to 80 percent via a home charger. Fast charging will allow the scooter to get a range of 2.5 kms for every minute of charging so a 10 minute charge will allow for a range of 25 kms.

Simple One receives a tubular steel chassis and suspension and braking via telescopic fork in front and symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock at the rear with 200mm disc in the front and 180mm disc at the rear. The e-scooter gets combi-brake system and not ABS. Simple Energy have developed in-house, designed and patented both its braking system and powertrain.

Simple Loop Charging Network

Simple Energy has also introduced Simple Loop charging network for public charging facilities and home charging. Simple Loop claims capacity to charge upto 2.5 km in 60 seconds. These fast charging networks will be deployed pan India and the company targets 300+ charging stations in the coming months. Simple Energy will partner with shopping complexes, malls and restaurants for setting up these chargers.