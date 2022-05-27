Simple One Electric Scooter Delayed Again – Angry Customers Cancel Booking

Deliveries of Simple One electric scooter have been delayed yet again – The reason company gave is due to recent fire-related incidents across the country

Simple Energy announced entry into the electric mobility space by unveiling its electric scooter One on August 15 last year. Since then, more than nine months have passed and the Bengaluru-based EV startup is yet to deliver a single unit to its customer and it seems the wait is going to stretch even longer.

The company through its official Twitter handle has posted an update about its latest status of deliveries of e-scooters. Through this statement, Simple Energy has notified that deliveries have been deferred as updated guidelines for EVs are expected to be issued by the government shortly.

Simple One Electric Scooter – Deliveries Delayed

The tweet also notifies that test rides of the premium electric scooter will begin in July this year and exact dates for the same will be officially announced on May 30. Further, Simple Energy founder-CEO, Suhas Rajkumar has revealed that scheduled deliveries of One have been postponed from June to the first week of September.

This development comes in the backdrop of several unfortunate incidents regarding electric two-wheelers. In recent months, there has been a spree of fire-related accidents witnessed across the country which has drawn attention of not just the general public but the government as well. An unprecedented number of such incidents has forced the government to look into safety in electric two-wheelers with all seriousness and set up a probe.

Earlier in April, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said appropriate action will be taken against EV manufacturers who are found to be negligent. The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) has been asked to probe such incidents and also suggest remedial measures. If any manufacturer is found guilty a hefty fine will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered.

Taking cognizance of recent reports, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which comes under the supervision of Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, has sent notices to Pure EV and Boom Motors in relation to loss of life and severe injury to customers due to their products catching fire. Both brands have been in the news for all wrong reasons.

Change in policies expected

Recent chain of events might bring some policy changes from the government which is why Simple Energy has delayed production as well as deliveries of its e-scooters. As per the CEO, the company has received huge bookings and is looking to start deliveries pan-India rather than going city-wise as per previous plans. Therefore, it needs to ensure that the supply chain is strong and stable before deliveries commence.

The latest delay has not gone down well with some of their customers. Tired of waiting, some have even cancelled their booking and are now awaiting the full refund of Rs 1,947. Coming to Simple One, the electric scooter has been priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru, including latest FAME-II subsidies) and is available in a single variant. It will take on other premium electric scooters like Ola S1, S1 Pro, Ather 450X and TVS iQube.