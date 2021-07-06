Simple One Electric Scooter Name Trademark Filed – Ather 450X Rival

Prospective specs of Simple One e-scooter should make it eligible for the benefits under the revised FAME II policies

Another electric vehicle startup is on the verge of stepping into the Indian EV scenario. Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has filed a trademark for its first electric scooter which will be named ‘Simple One’. The e-scooter has been in development for over a year and has been internally codenamed Mark2.

Images of the upcoming e-scooter have been previously shared by the company with its official launch scheduled for August 15, 2021. The electric scooter will be first launched in three cities including Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad followed by other cities across the country in the coming months.

More Details

This development was confirmed by the company Founder and CEO, Suhas Rajkumar, through his Twitter handle which says that there will be some “Big News next week!”. The upcoming e-scooter is expected to be priced around Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh.

Starting with its design, it displays a futuristic styling that is complemented by a geometric body design. Mark2 is based on the first e-scooter prototype codenamed Mark1 designed by Simple energy.

Simple One (Mark2) Specs

Mark2 is powered by a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery paired to a midship mounted electric motor. Top speed is pegged at 100kmph. The electric scooter would go from 0-50 kmph in 3.6 seconds.

The scooter gets three riding modes namely- Eco, Normal and Sports. As previously mentioned, the e-scooter has a claimed range of 240km in Eco mode, which is one of the highest in the Indian two-wheeler EV space. For Normal and Sports modes, the numbers stand at 220 km and 180 km respectively on a single charge.

These are far better figures than its immediate rivals Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak which have a claimed range of 116km and 95km on a single charge respectively. Using a fast charger, the battery could be rejuvenated from 0-80 percent within 60 minutes. In Sports mode, this powertrain can develop 9.4 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque. The e-scooter can attain a top speed of 103 kmph while 0-50 kmph acceleration has been timed at 3.6 seconds.

Design & Features

The company has set up its manufacturing facility and R&D centre in Bengaluru. Mass production of the upcoming e-scooter is slated to commence soon. The two-wheeler adopts a futuristic design language which has been designed using French tech giant, Dassault’s development platform. Not just its design, Simple One will be futuristic in its equipment as well. Some of its notable features will include an IP67 rated touchscreen instrument display with in-built navigation, 4G and Bluetooth connectivity and more.