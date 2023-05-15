Simple One Electric Scooter Spied Testing Few Days Before Launch

Pre-booking for Simple One electric scooter is open for a fully refundable token amount of Rs 1,947

Electric two-wheeler segment will soon see a new contender in the form of Simple One electric scooter. Things appear to be a bit delayed, but Simple One should be able to catch up with its best-in-class features. Simple One electric scooter will rival the likes of Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, Hero Vida and TVS iQube ST.

Simple One is being described as India’s first premium affordable EV. Even when loaded with hi-tech features, Simple One will be made available at an affordable price point. Pricing and other details will be revealed at the time of launch on May 23, 2023. Deliveries will start subsequently. Simple One production has already commenced at the company’s plant in Tamil Nadu. Ahead of launch, Simple One continues to be on test. Here are latest spy shots.

Simple One styling and features

Simple One has a futuristic design with sharp panelling all across. The headlamp comes in a triangular shaped casing and is mounted on the lower section of the front apron. Lighting elements can also be seen on the handlebar cowl. There’s a compact windscreen and sporty rear-view mirrors.

The electric scooter has a flat seat with a comfortable, upright riding stance. The floorboard is decently sized and can come handy for carrying some heavy stuff. The scooter has storage space at front as well as under seat storage of 30 litres.

Colour options for Simple One electric scooter include Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue and Grace White. The scooter is equipped with an intuitive smart dashboard, offering navigation, screen customization options, and access to calls and music when paired to the user’s smartphone.

Simple One has a dedicated connectivity platform, allowing users to access a range of features. It includes remote commands, geo-fencing, remote locking, save and forward routes, OTA updates and ride statistics. Simple One mobile app will be available for both Android and iOS devices.

Simple One range, specs

Simple One electric scooter is equipped with a 4.8 kWh battery pack. It is robust, safe and highly efficient and comes with the assurance of long working life. The battery management system is an advanced unit that effectively tracks and controls fluctuations in temperature, current and voltage. Simple One electric scooter is the first to achieve compliance with the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) 156 amendment 3. This rule enforces stricter battery safety standards for electric two-wheelers.

Powering Simple One is an 8.5 kW electric motor that has been designed in line with Indian road conditions. It generates 72 Nm of peak torque. Simple One can achieve 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. It has a top speed of 105 kmph. Simple One offers a best-in-class range of 236 km (ideal driving conditions).

Simple One has 12-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 90-90 tubeless tyres. The scooter has patented brakes, especially designed in accordance with local riding conditions. Optimal braking with patented CBS will allow users to unlock the full potential of the scooter.

As the company seems to be focusing on affordability, a price point of under Rs 1 lakh can be considered for the base-spec variant. Quite a few rivals have similar pricing for their base-spec variants. It will be interesting to see how the market responds to India’s longest range electric two-wheeler.