Skoda And VW Sales Breakup November 2023 – Kushaq, Taigun, Slavia, Virtus

Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and Virtus sedan along with Skoda Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan are all based on the same MQB-A0-IN modular and scalable platform

The quintessentially German brand, Volkswagen, and Czech brand, Skoda, have posted their sales numbers for the month of November 2023. VW registered a combined 3,095 units and in the same period, Skoda registered 3,783 units. Both manufacturers saw YoY decline and MoM decline when compared to their sales performance from November 2022 and October 2023 respectively.

Volkswagen sales breakup November 2023

The German auto giant’s portfolio once included Polo hatchback, Vento sedan, Jetta sedan, Passat sedan and T-Roc crossover import. As of November 2023, Volkswagen has three vehicles in its Indian portfolio – Taigun and Tiguan SUVs along with Virtus sedan. Owing to Indian buyers’ affinity towards high-riding compact SUVs and crossovers, Taigun is Volkswagen’s highest-seller in India.

Taigun sold 1,771 units last month and accounts for 57.22% of total Volkswagen’s sales. When compared to 1,979 and 2,219 units sold in November 2022 and October 2023 respectively, Taigun’s sales dropped by 10.51% YoY and 20.19% MoM. Volume loss was 208 units YoY and 448 units MoM. Virtus clocked 1,174 units and registered a 22.51% YoY decline and a 33.75% MoM decline.

Virtus accounted for 37.93% of total VW sales in India. Volume loss with Virtus was 341 units YoY and 598 units MoM. The heavy discounts on Tiguan have favoured sales numbers at 150 units with doubling volumes YoY at 97.37% growth and 53.06% MoM growth. In total, Volkswagen saw a 13.31% YoY decline and a 24.31% MoM decline.

Skoda sales November 2023

Just like Volkswagen, Skoda has three vehicles in its portfolio too – Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan and Kodiaq 3-row SUV. That said, Skoda used to sell vehicles like Fabia hatchback, Rapid, Octavia and Superb sedans, Yeti crossover and Karoq crossover import.

Even though Skoda registered higher sales numbers than VW for their respective brand-engineered vehicles, Skoda’s sales fell in the red completely. Kushaq is Skoda’s highest-seller in India just like Taigun is to VW. Kushaq sold 1,908 units last month and saw a 5.03% YoY decline and a 22.03% MoM decline.

Market share for Kushaq is 50.44% of Skoda’s total sales. When compared to 2,009 and 2,447 units sold in November 2022 and October 2023 respectively, volume growth for Kushaq was 101 units YoY and 539 units MoM. Slavia accounted for 46% of Skoda’s total sales with 1,749 units sold. This resulted in a 13.50% YoY decline and a 9.98% MoM decline.

Volume drop was 273 units YoY and 194 units MoM. Lastly, Kodiaq sold 126 units with an 8.70% YoY decline and a 28.41% MoM decline. In total, Skoda sold 3,783 units last month with a 14.66% YoY decline and a 17.15% MoM decline, losing 650 and 783 units in volume respectively. Skoda is likely to launch Superb sedan in India, brought in via CBU route.