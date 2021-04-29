Next-Gen Skoda Fabia Official Sketches Shows Octavia Inspired Interiors

Next-generation Skoda Fabia will make its international debut next month and official sketches highlight its interior and exterior design elements

Skoda Fabia is one hot hatch that has received a lot of attention. Once Skoda’s entry-level product in India, Fabia has been missing from the Czech manufacturer’s portfolio for a long time now even though it enjoys a strong consumer base in international markets.

The Czech carmaker has been developing the new-gen model of Fabia for some time now and test mules of the hatch have been spotted on multiple occasions in recent months. Ahead of its global debut in May this year, Skoda has officially released a few sketches of the next-gen Fabia.

Interior Design

The overall layout of the new Fabia’s cabin bears lots of similarities with the new-gen Octavia. For starters, the two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel is identical to its premium sedan sibling.

The dashboard is flanked by two round air-con vents on both sides and a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment display at centre. Buyers will get two touchscreen options- a standard 6.8-inch display and a larger 9.8-inch display.

Other highlights include a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, new climate control buttons, a traditional handbrake lever and a revised centre console with buttons on either side of the gear-shift lever. The cabin exhibits sportiness in the form of orange accent surrounds on the centre console and door panels along with newly designed chrome-plated door openers. The new Fabia will come equipped with features such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a customisable virtual cockpit and much more.

Exterior Design

A few days back Skoda had also released a set of sketches of the upcoming Fabia’s exterior as well. For starters, the signature Skoda grille up front has not been tinkered with and it is expected to stay the same in the production-spec as well.

So does a wide air dam beneath the front bumper which gets a honeycomb mesh finish. Like the current model, fog lamps are situated beside this air intake grille. A point of difference is noticed as the new model gets sleeker headlamps in the official sketches. The front bumper is also slightly different from the outgoing model.

At rear, it is expected to feature a new set of LED taillights shaped in the form of a boomerang. On the sides, it receives a lot more creases which look sharper than its predecessor. The overall silhouette in the current model is very boxy as compared to these images here which show a sloping roof. The A and C pillars too have gentle slopes as opposed to the upright stature of the current model.

Next-Gen Skoda Fabia in India?

As per reports, there have been discussions regarding whether the Czech automaker will bring the next-gen Fabia to India or not. It is underpinned by the same MQB A0 architecture which has achieved heavy levels of localisation in our country. However, it is unlikely to arrive at our shores anytime soon as Skoda is currently working on its SUV and sedan lineup.

The new-gen Fabia will be offered with two engine options- a 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. The former is likely to be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox whereas the latter will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.