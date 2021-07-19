Skoda Kushaq 1.5L TSI Deliveries To Commence From 11th August

Skoda has achieved over 3,000 pre-bookings for Kushaq since its launch, dealerships charging a token amount of Rs 35,000 for booking

Skoda Kushaq launched in India a couple of weeks ago while deliveries of the SUV commenced a few days ago. The SUV is offered with two engine options- a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI. However, as of now deliveries of only the variants with the 1.0-litre option have started while deliveries of the larger and more powerful unit will start later.

Skoda India Director, Zac Hollis, has confirmed through his Twitter handle that deliveries of Kushaq 1.5L TSI will commence from August 11, 2021. This was in reply to a user asking the status of delivery of the more powerful and sportier version of the SUV.

Possible New top-spec Monte Carlo trim

Hollis also confirmed that Skoda will continue to launch additional models and trims of the compact SUV throughout its entire life cycle. However, launch timelines of upcoming variants could not be disclosed at this point in time.

It is being speculated that the Czech carmaker will introduce a range-topping Monte Carlo trim in Kushaq at a later stage. This variant is expected to offer some class-leading techs and creature comforts. It is also possible that this variant will only be offered with the 1.5-litre TSI.

Trims, Colours & Features

Currently, Skoda offers Kushaq in three trims namely Active, Ambition, and Style with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh and going up to Rs 17.60 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). As many as five colour schemes are offered with the C-segment SUV including Reflex Silver, Honey Orange, Candy White, Carbon Steel and Tornado Red.

In terms of features, the top-spec trim of Kushaq is heavily loaded with gizmos. These include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric sunroof, connected car tech features, ambient lighting, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats. Safety kit on offer includes features such as up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, traction control and more.

Engine, Transmission Options

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo unit kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI turbocharged unit pushes out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both units are coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. A 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DSG are offered as automatic gearbox options for 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre units respectively.