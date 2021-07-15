Skoda Kushaq Base Variant Detailed In First Look Walkaround

The mid-size SUV’s entry-level Active variant comes in with a range of features which are otherwise reserved for higher trims

Generally speaking base variants of cars are not as much in demand as compared to their more premium counterparts. However, this is about to change with the recently launched Skoda Kushaq.

The new Skoda Kushaq is offered in three variants of Active, Ambition and Style, but let us check out what the entry level Active variant has to offer. Priced at Rs.10.50 lakh, the Active variant like the others are open for booking, production is underway at the company’s Chakan plant near Pune and delivery has commenced.

Skoda Kushaq Active Exterior Features

The new Skoda Kushaq is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. This platform has been designed to comply with the stringent safety and emission norms for India. The Active variant receives halogen headlamps and DRLs but no fog lamps while the higher trims receive projector headlamps. There is also a black finished front grille on the base Active variant as against chrome finished grille on the higher two trims while the Active gets manually foldable ORVMs.

Piano black finished ‘SKODA’ badging and rough black coloured roof rails, window surrounds and panels are also noted. There are no rear wipers or defogger and even while parking sensors are in place, there is no rear view camera. Take detailed look at the walkaround video below by Anubhav Chauhan.

LED tail lamps are noticed at the rear while the exhaust pipes are hidden from view. The boot of the Skoda Kushaq Active is of 385 liter capacity. It gets a parcel tray, a boot light, hanger with 3 kgs load capacity, a first aid set and a 16 inch spare wheel along with a tool kit. Dimensions stand at 4221 mm length, 1,760mm width and 1,612mm height with a 2,651mm wheelbase. Kushaq is available in 5 colours of Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Toreador Red, Carbon Steel and Honey Orange.

Cabin Comforts

The base Active variant gets black and grey coloured interiors and though there is very limited use of chrome in its interior makeup there is no dearth of cabin comforts. The driver seat is height adjustable and the leather wrapped steering wheel is with tilt and telescopic functions and steering mounted controls.

The dashboard receives good fit and finish and there are controls for music system and a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is against the top-end variant that gets a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and automatic AC.

The Active trim also gets an analog tachometer and speedometer, a USB charging port, manual knob for climate control and IRVM adjustment. LED reading lamps, good bucket seating with sufficient thigh support and leg room, rear AC vents and 3 adjustable headrests are also a part of its cabin features. Safety equipment includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and multi collision braking.

The Skoda Kushaq Active gets its power via a 1.0 liter TSI petrol engine that puts out 113.98hp power at 5000-5500 rpm and 178Nm torque at 1750-4500 rpm. The engine gets mated to a manual transmission. The Active variant is priced in the same range as its competitors. The Hyundai Creta EX carries a price tag of Rs 10.46 lakh while the Kia Seltos HTX G variant is priced at Rs 10.74 lakh.