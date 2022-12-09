Skoda Kushaq CNG Variant Spied Emission Testing – Launch Soon?

Skoda Kushaq CNG bi-fuel can become India’s first CNG vehicle to come mated to an automatic gearbox

Both Kushaq and Taigun became the first cars to be tested under updated GNCAP test protocols. Along with that, they are also the first cars to score 5 star crash ratings under updated protocols by GNCAP. They’re the first among compact SUVs to ever register 5 star ratings in crash tests. A lot of firsts for German compact SUVs.

In the race to CNG though, Skoda and Volkswagen seem to have taken a back seat. As far as compact SUVs are concerned, Toyota Hyryder is the first to launch with CNG. Grand Vitara is likely to be second and followed by Creta and Seltos. Now, a Skoda Kushaq CNG bi-fuel model is spotted testing with emission testing equipment. Let’s take a look.

Skoda Kushaq CNG Variant Spied

This is not the first time Skoda is dipping its fingers into CNG tech. Some time ago, a Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo test mule with red number plates was spotted filling CNG in a refilling station. Zac Hollis, then Director of Skoda Auto India, even confirmed the same on social media. Come 2022, that never materialised and Rapid was axed and replaced with Slavia.

Now that Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have brought CNG tech to compact SUV segment and Hyundai and Kia have been testing CNG for this segment, Skoda has set its foot in the same direction. With cars like Creta, diesel still constitutes 55% of market share. That said, there is no denying the economical benefits of running on CNG. Check itsPalSingh’s video on YouTube.

Kushaq CNG bi-fuel variant was spotted with emission testing equipment attached. This is usually done when manufacturers are tinkering with a car’s powertrain. Currently, Skoda Kushaq comes with two powertrain options. Both turbocharged petrol engines where one is a 3-cylinder engine that displaces 1.0L and the other is a 4-cylinder engine displacing 1.5L. The 1.0L engine makes 114 bhp of power and 178 Nm of torque. While the 1.5L motor makes 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. Both engines are offered with manual and transmission options.

CNG with 1.0L TSI Motor

Bringing economies into the mix, it is very logical for Skoda to offer Kushaq CNG bi-fuel variants based on the smaller 1.0L engine. The CNG tank will be fitted into the boot of Skoda Kushaq, eating into precious cargo space. What is lost in boot, will be recovered in bucks when running costs are brought into the picture.

Being a factory-fitted CNG kit, comes with advantages of being safer and having a lot of precision. Something after-market CNG kits fail to match. The car will make less power and torque when run on CNG and will get a separate ECU system optimised for it. Suspensions will be beefed up to accommodate the extra weight.

When launched, Skoda Kushaq CNG bi-fuel will be priced over Rs. 1 lakh more when compared to its non-CNG counterparts. Hyundai is likely to launch CNG variants of Creta before Skoda. Will Skoda Kushaq CNG bi-fuel be the first car in India to come with an automatic transmission with CNG? Will Taigun, Virtus and Slavia get CNG variants too? Only time will tell.