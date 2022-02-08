Skoda Kushaq Style 2 Airbags Discontinued – Only 6 Airbags In 2022

Within a short span of time, Skoda Kushaq has raced to third spot in the list bestselling compact SUVs

To ensure a better fit with evolving market dynamics, carmakers regularly update features available with various trims and variants. This approach has become all the more important in recent times when global supply chain has been deeply affected by the pandemic. Carmakers appear to be doing a balancing act, focused on sales and deliveries as well as bottom line.

Skoda Kushaq 6 Airbags

Skoda has stated that Kushaq Style top variant will be available only with 6-airbags in 2022. This implies that customers will have to pay higher, around Rs 70k more. Active and Ambition variants will continue to be offered with two airbags while Style two airbags variant has been discontinued for 2022.

In addition to driver and passenger front airbags, Style trim has curtain airbags and front side airbags. These play a key role in protecting the chest and pelvis of driver and passengers in case of side collision.

Skoda’s decision could also be a proactive move to ensure compliance with stricter safety norms. As may be recalled, the government is planning to make 6-airbags mandatory for all cars seating up to 8 passengers.

A draft notification has already been issued on this, asking feedback and comments from various stakeholders including the general public. Based on feedback, a final notification could be issued later this year to make 6-airbags mandatory for all cars.

As of now, all cars are required to have driver and passenger airbags. Several cars in India already have 6-airbags, but it is selectively offered in top-spec trims in most cases. The new 6-airbag rule will be different, as it will apply to all variants and trim levels. If the draft is finalized, cars in India will get a lot safer. However, customers will have to shell out more money to buy a car.

Kushaq auto-fold ORVM discount

Earlier this year in January, auto-fold ORVM feature was discontinued for Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. This is due to shortage of a specific component used in auto-fold ORVMs. In case of Kushaq, auto-fold ORVM feature was available with top-spec trims. As of now, anyone buying Kushaq or Taigun will get manually foldable external mirrors.

To compensate, Skoda is offering a Rs 15k discount to all new Kushaq Style trim buyers. When parts are available again, customers can pay Rs 15k and upgrade to auto-fold ORVMs. However, when exactly the parts will be available is not clear. It remains to be seen if a similar offer is made for Taigun as well. Auto-fold ORVMs are a standard feature in top-spec trims of most compact SUVs.