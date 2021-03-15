Skoda Kushaq SUV Continues Testing Ahead Of Debut This Week

Skoda Kushaq will be underpinned by India-specific MQB A0 IN platform which is claimed to have achieved 95 percent localisation

When Skoda presented the Vision IN Concept at last year’s AutoExpo, it became clear that the Czech automaker has aggressive plans for the Indian market. Officially named Kushaq, this compact SUV will be the first offering from the company under Volkswagen-Skoda Group’s India 2.0 programme.

As the company starts its second innings in the country, it already has begun marketing its upcoming crossover. A few weeks ago, the brand released a few official sketches of Kushaq which indicated some details of its exterior design.

Ahead of its international debut on March 18, 2021, the upcoming compact SUV continues to be spotted testing on roads, covered under heavy wraps. Latest spy shots are credit to automotive enthusiasts Waqar Patel and Rohan Patil.

Exterior Styling

In line with the sketches shared by Skoda a couple of weeks, the exterior of the test mule seems heavily inspired by the Vision IN Concept. The front face flaunts the signature Skoda butterfly grille and sharply cut, split LED headlights. It boasts of a muscular front bumper that houses fog lamps on both sides and a faux silver skid plate.

Along its side profile, the sharp crease lines and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels take centre stage. It gets functional roof rails and a coupe-like roofline with a raked C-pillar.

At rear, design highlights include boomerang-shaped LED taillights, a raked windscreen and a silver skid plate. As reported earlier, it will be underpinned by the brand new MQB A0 IN architecture which has been completely developed at the company’s state-of-the-art Technology Centre at Pune keeping in mind the requirement of Indian consumers and conditions.

Interior Details

A few days ago, the Czech carmaker also released sketches of its interiors through which it has previewed the SUV’s interior details which are in line with the Vision IN Concept unveiled last year. Both sketches reveal details of the cabin’s front compartment which seems spacious and loaded with features.

The most prominent highlight is its dashboard flanked by orange accents all around and a 10-inch free-standing infotainment display. The cockpit looks neat and simple with neat contours which resemble the symmetrical contours of ŠKODA grille.

Skoda claims that the upcoming Kushaq will offer generous space for its occupants as well as their knick-knacks with multiple storage options making it a very practical cabin. Other feature highlights include a digital instrument display, dual-zone climate control and dual-tone interior theme.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Coming to its powertrain, it will be offered with two engine options- a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre TSI 4-cylinder turbo petrol mill. The former is good enough to generate 109 bhp and 175 Nm of torque while the latter can churn out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual transmission would be offered as standard across the range while a six-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT gearbox will also be made available.

Skoda Kushaq is expected to make its global debut this week, on March 18, while launch is expected by June 2021. Upon its launch, it will rival the Korean cousins- Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos – which currently sell over 20k units every month. Skoda VW would be hoping to generate a similar kind of magic with their twins – Kushaq and Taigun in the near future.