Skoda Kushaq Touchscreen And Digital Instrument Cluster Spied

The Skoda Kushaq will give the company access to one of the most lucrative sub-segments in our market

The Skoda Kushaq, production version of the Vision IN mid-premium crossover concept, is testing day and night as it gears up for its launch later this year. With its cross-hairs aimed squarely at the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, the upcoming SUV shoulders the responsibility of putting the Czech brand back into play in our market.

Skoda Kushaq instrument console and touchscreen spied

Automotive enthusiast Varun recently spotted a camouflaged Skoda Kushaq test mule doing rounds in Chennai. The spyshots, clicked in the evening, give us the first view of the vehicle’s instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system.

While Skoda is likely to offer the fully-loaded variant with an optional virtual cockpit which is a configurable colour TFT instrument display, this particular mule makes do with a conventional unit. We can see that the instrument console gets blue illumination and a sizable MID.

As far as the touchscreen is concerned, it is a stand-alone unit on the center console just like what was previewed on the concept. The overall design and layout is comparable to the Europe-spec Skoda Kamiq. The Kushaq is essentially an Indianized version of the Kamiq after all.

Finer details of the dashboard are kept under wraps but we expect to see low set center AC vents, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel and a dual-tone interior with color theme matching the Indian tastes (read black-beige).

Exterior

The Skoda Kushaq, as the camouflaged prototypes indicate, carries forward the concept’s design elements more or less unchanged. Highlights include two-part LED headlamps, a quintessential Skoda grille, LED taillights and taut sheet metal surfaces. Skoda India’s local design team is expected to come up with exclusive exterior color options to suit the preferences of Indian customers.

Specs at a glance

To recap, the Skoda Kushaq crossover will be based on VW Group’s MQB A0 IN architecture which is being heavily localized to cater to upcoming VW and Skoda products for India. The primary engine of choice for the Creta slayer will be a 1.5-liter TSI turbocharged petrol unit pumping out 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque. A 7-speed DSG will handle the transmission duties. There could also be an entry level 1.0-liter TSI unit but we will know for sure at the time of launch.

While Skoda India is testing diesel engines for its larger models, they are unlikely to be available in the foreseeable future. Meeting the ever stringent emission norms with diesel engines while keeping the costs in check is proving to be an extremely challenging task for OEMs. The market’s inclination towards petrol powered cars further stacks up the odds against oil burners.