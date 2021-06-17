Skoda Kushaq Variants List Leaks – Active, Ambition And Style

Apart from the three trims on offer, Skoda is also likely to introduce a range-topping Monte Carlo trim at a later stage

The upcoming Skoda Kushaq is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated new cars in the Indian market. The Czech carmaker has now confirmed its official launch date as June 28, 2021, which is also when the official bookings open. Prices for the compact C-segment SUV will be announced on the same date as well.

As we already know, Skoda’s mid-size crossover is the first model to be launched under parent company Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s India 2.0 program. It is also the first model to be underpinned by the Skoda-VW Group’s heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. Ahead of its launch, the company has revealed some crucial details about the upcoming car.

Three trims on offer

Production of Kushaq has already commenced at the company’s Chakan-based manufacturing facility in Pune with deliveries slated to begin early next month. The SUV will be offered in three trims namely Active, Ambition and Style.

These trims will be further divided into 7 variants, depending on the engine and gearbox option. Customers will get to choose from five paint options including Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red and Honey Orange.

In terms of dimensions, the compact crossover will measure 4,225mm in length, 1,760mm in width and 1,612mm in height. It will offer a wheelbase of 2,651mm along with a boot space of 385 litres that can be expanded up to 1,405 litres. The SUV stands tall with a ground clearance of 188mm.

Engine, Transmission Options

In addition, buyers can choose from two engine options- a 1.0-litre TSI 3-cylinder turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre TSI 4-cylinder turbo petrol mill. The former is good enough to generate 113 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter can churn out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed gearbox will be offered as standard across the range while a six-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT will be offered as options for the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre units respectively.

Features on offer

Kushaq will also offer a long list of features under its equipment. Some of them include a 7-speaker audio system, a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry, ventilated front leather seats, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof and much more. In addition, it will also be equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car tech.

With over 95 percent localization level, Kushaq is expected to be priced competitively around Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and its upcoming cousin Volkswagen Taigun.

Source