Skoda Kushaq White Colour Spied Undisguised On Road For First Time

Skoda Kushaq in production ready format looks similar to the Vision IN concept seen at the 2020 Auto Expo

Skoda India has unveiled the production-spec Kushaq SUV on 18th March ahead of official launch. It was previewed as the Vision IN Concept at the 2020 Auto Expo while its name was released earlier this year. This upcoming launch marks second innings of the Volkswagen-Skoda Group in the country under the India 2.0 Project.

Skoda Kushaq enters the mid-size SUV segment wherein it will take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will be locally manufactured in India and will be positioned on the VW-Skoda’s India spec MQB-AO-IN platform designed to comply with higher safety and new emission requirements for India.

Commanding what the company states is 95 percent localization, the price of the new Kushaq is expected to be highly competitive so as to that on its able competitors, with pricing estimates between Rs.10-15 lakhs. Official prices will be revealed in June 2021. Deliveries will start a month after that.

Colour Options and Style

Ahead of launch, now the first photos of undisguised Kushaq SUV have been posted online. This is the first time that the Skoda Kushaq has been spotted undisguised on the road.

The Skoda Kushaq will be presented in three variants of Active, Ambition and Style. It will be opened for bookings sometime in June 2021 with deliveries to commence from July. Metallic Honey Orange and Tornado Red colour schemes are being exclusively offered by Skoda for the Indian market. The Kushaq colour schemes will also include Candy White, Metallic Reflex Silver and Metallic Carbon Steel.

New Kushaq will sport a black multi slat front grille, LED headlight and LED tail lamps, halogen fog lamps and a spoiler with an integrated high mounted stop lamp. It will also receive distinctive body cladding, roof rails, sunroof and a boot mounted number plate recess.

The sizes of wheels varies as per variant with the Active trim riding on 16 inch steel wheels with Lhotse full wheel covers. The Ambition variant gets Grus 16 inch alloy wheels while the top of the line Style variant receives 17 inch Atlas two tone alloy wheels as standard.

Dimensions will stand at 4,221mm length, 1,760mm width and 1,612mm height. It will receive a 2,651mm long wheelbase while ground clearance of the compact SUV will stand at 188mm. The wheelbase is the longest in its segment while a higher ground clearance enhances its dominating road presence.

Spacious Interiors and Boot Space

Interiors are spacious for upto 5 adults while boot space is of 385 liter capacity. The cabin is elegant with all the latest in technologies which start off right from the base trim. The Kushaq is seen with ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, a two spoke steering wheel with steering mounted controls, auto dimming IRVMs and cruise control.

It gets a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless MirrorLink along with a 7 speaker music system. The instrument console gets an MID with blue backlight while ambient lighting lights up its cabin in a range of colours. The Style trim comes with a range of contemporary technologies and comfort features, among which is Climatronic with a touch control panel and ventilated leather front seats.

All variants receive a host of storage spaces with capacities upto 26.2 liters among which is a 6.1 liter glove compartment, a 2.2 liter Jumbo Box on the central console and spaces for storage of bottles and other items. There is also storage space under the armrest on the rear seat while the Ambition trim gets a storage space in its roof lining for storage of smaller items.

Safety equipment includes a total of 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX mounts, ABS and EBD. ECS is offered as standard on all variants and hill hold assist and tyre pressure monitoring are offered as options. The headrests are height adjustable while the center seat at the rear also receives a three point seat belt. Rear parking sensors are offered as standard while the higher variants also receive rear view camera and front sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Skoda Kushaq receives two TSI petrol engines. The 1.0 liter 3 cylinder turbo petrol engine makes 115 hp power and 175 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder turbo offers 150 hp power and 250 Nm torque. The engines get mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a 6 speed torque converter on the 1.0 liter engine and a 7 speed DSG automatic option for the bigger engine.

Once launched, the Kushaq will rival Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster, and Nissan Kicks while it will also be an able competitor to the soon to be launched MG Astor.