Skoda Rapid Base Rider Variant Discontinued – Price Now Starts At Rs 8 L

Skoda has discontinued the base-spec Rider variant on its mid-size sedan offering Rapid. Upon the launch of the BS6 updated Skoda Rapid, the Rider variant turned out to be the most value for money proposition and contrary to usual norms was the most popular variant in Rapid’s lineup.

Its demand was so high that the Czech automaker had to temporarily discontinue its bookings for a while. Seeing this overwhelming response, Skoda added another trim called Rider Plus positioned just above the Rider variant. Priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Rider Plus now becomes the base-spec trim of Rapid.

Upon its launch in April this year, Skoda Rapid became the talk of the town with its Rider variant being the most affordable sedan in the Indian market to be offered with a turbocharged petrol engine. It even undercuts many compact sedans in terms of pricing. For a base-spec variant, priced at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it came well loaded with essential features.

Features Offered on Rider Variant

Its equipment list comprised a 2-DIN audio system with USB and Aux IN, Bluetooth connectivity for calling functions, automatic climate control, remote locking, power windows, tilt- and reach-adjustable steering wheel, front and rear charging sockets; and electronic adjustable ORVMs. It also offered a decent safety kit which consisted of dual front airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors.

Additional Features on Rider Plus

At this price, features and a powerful turbocharged engine, Rapid Rider was surely the most value for money proposition. For an additional Rs 50k, Rapid Rider Plus comes with an additional 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and body decals which also makes it a strong value for money product. Furthermore, Rider Plus adds to convenience with the option of an automatic.

Other Details

BS6 compliant Skoda Rapid is powered by a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine which kicks out 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. It is either paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. In India, it rivals the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris.

A new generation model of Rapid is in works which should be out in the market by end of next year.