Skoda Slavia First Batch Deliveries Start – Prices Vs City, Ciaz, Verna

Here to replace Rapid, Skoda Slavia has improved looks, more space, better safety and new range of hi-tech features

As part of its India 2.0 strategy, Skoda has launched all-new Slavia sedan at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh. Slavia is a major upgrade over its predecessor Rapid. It brings something new to premium sedan segment, which will definitely get the customer’s attention.

Deliveries of the new Slavia has already started. First batch buyers of the Slavia have started taking the sedan home. To understand how it will fare against rivals, here’s a quick comparison of Skoda Slavia vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Slavia Vs Rivals – Design and styling

Skoda knew that Slavia cannot be just another sedan in the market. It has to be really good to stand out against rivals. To achieve that, Slavia comes with a captivating design comprising a mix of smooth curves and contours and sharp lines. As it looks fresh, it is expected to register strong sales numbers, in initial months at least.

In terms of styling, rivals City, Verna and Ciaz have their own charm and attractiveness. The sense of premiumness, class, elegance and maturity can be seen across all sedans in this segment. All premium sedans have a sleek, sculpted profile and the choice will ultimately depend on individual tastes and preferences.

Measuring 1752 mm, Skoda Slavia is the widest sedan in the segment. It also makes a strong street presence with longest wheelbase of 2651 mm. Ciaz is quite close with wheelbase of 2650 mm. Slavia also offers best in class boot space of 521 litres and ground clearance of 179 mm.

Longest sedan in this segment is Honda City, measuring 4549 mm. Slavia is second longest at 4541 mm. Most compact is Verna at 4440 mm. In terms of height, all sedans are almost equally placed, give or take a few millimetres.

Engine options (petrol)

Skoda Slavia gets a 1.0 litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine options. Power output is 113 hp / 178 Nm and 148 hp / 250 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed MT / AT for 1.0 litre motor and 6-speed MT / 7-speed DSG for 1.5 litre engine.

Honda City petrol engine is a 1.5-litre NA unit that generates 119 hp / 145 Nm. It is mated to either 6-speed manual or CVT transmission. Verna has a 1.5 litre NA petrol and a 1.0 litre turbo petrol motor. Output is 113 hp / 144 Nm and 118 hp / 171 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed MT / CVT and 7-speed DCT, respectively.

Maruti Ciaz is offered with only a 1.5 litre NA petrol motor. It churns out 103 hp and 138 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual or 4-speed AT.

Slavia vs rivals price

At the time of launch, Skoda has revealed prices of only Slavia 1.0-litre variants. These are available in the range of Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 15.39 lakh. Most affordable premium sedan continues to be Ciaz, available in the range of Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh.

In terms of starting price, second most affordable is Verna. Price range is Rs 9.32 lakh to Rs 15.36 lakh. Honda City is offered in the price range of Rs 11.23 lakh to Rs 15.18 lakh.