Skoda Slavia Records 10k Bookings – In 1st Month Of Launch

Skoda Auto India has posted its highest ever sales in March 2022 at 5,608 units, boosted by the newly launched Slavia

New Slavia along with the Kushaq allowed Skoda to post its highest ever monthly sales volumes, which stood at 5,608 units in the past month. March 2022 was the best month in the company’s two decades of operations in India.

This was a 5 fold increase over 1,159 units sold in March 2021. The outstanding sales in March 2022 follows the earlier high at 4,923 units sold in June 2012. The company attributes these outstanding sales results to its new products – Slavia the midsize premium sedan and Kushaq SUV.

Taking year to date sales in this calendar year, sales between January to March 2022 stood at 13,120 units, Skoda Auto’s highest quarterly sales results. This was as against 3,016 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Skoda Slavia 10k Bookings Record

It has been just around a month since Skoda Auto launched the new Slavia mid-size sedan in India. In this short period, bookings have crossed the 10,000 unit mark. Never before in recent history has a Skoda sedan seen such high demand in India.

Skoda Slavia – Features and Engine Specs

Skoda Slavia was launched in India on 28th February 2022. It was opened for bookings at a down payment of Rs 11,000. Slavia is positioned on the same made-for-India MQB A0 IN platform as the Kushaq and comes in with 95 percent localization.

Skoda Slavia is priced from Rs 10.69 lakh and goes upto Rs 17.79 lakh. It is presented in three variants of Active, Ambition, and Style and comes in powered by a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder TSI petrol engine making 114 hp power and 175 Nm torque.

It also receives a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine making 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque. The former gets mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic unit while the latter receives a 6 speed manual and 7 speed DSG automatic unit. The TSI engine is rated for a fuel efficiency of up to 19.47 km/l and can accelerate upto 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds. Skoda Slavia rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City in its segment while it will also take on the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.

Skoda VW India Project 2.0

2.0 India project of Skoda Volkswagen brings with it new platforms and products and adds further impetus to the company’s business processes with added ownership experience, enhancement of networks and special value added services. The company has also seen its Octavia and Superb premium sedan draw in good sales under the INDIA 2.0 Project.

Skoda has also indicated further developments under the India 2.5 project with a new sub 4 meter SUV being planned for launch. This upcoming SUV will be based on the MQB AO IN platform. It will be made in India and will also be exported to select international markets.