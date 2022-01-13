Skoda Slavia White Colour Spied Undisguised – Amazing Road Presence

Skoda Slavia will get petrol engines only to include a 1.0 liter TSI and 1.5 liter TSI with transmission options of manual, automatic and DSG

The Slavia, a new mid-size sedan from Skoda India made its global debut last year. It is opened for bookings at Rs 11,000 at company dealerships even as launch date is scheduled for March 2022. Slavia is yet to arrive in showrooms. Public unveiling has not yet taken place.

Skoda Slavia, set to be positioned below the Octavia in the company’s India lineup, will take the place of the Rapid of which production ends in India after a 10 year run. The new Slavia has been developed locally and manufactured both for Indian and global markets.

Skoda Slavia Road Presence

Ahead of Slavia starts arriving at showroom, automotive enthusiast Shirun Kumar and Roopesh Patil have shared new spy shots via Rushlane Spylane. In these, one can see the Slavia being undisguised on public road, revealing road presence.

Skoda India will be launching the new Slavia under the India 2.0 project. It will be positioned on the MQB A0 IN platform and will have localization of up to 95%. The new Slavia will sport sleep LED headlamps, L shaped LED DRLs and LED tail lamps. It will measure 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

It will receive a sloping roofline giving it a coupe like stance and will ride on 16/17 inch alloy wheels. Chrome accents will be seen across its exterior from its front grille, headlamp surrounds and boot lid with chrome ‘Skoda’ badging. Carbon Steel, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red and Crystal Blue will be among its exterior colours.

Slavia interiors will sport a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8 inch digital instrument cluster and ventilated seats. It will also see an electric sunroof, touch-based automatic climate controls. Slavia boot space will stand at a total capacity of 521 liters. Safety equipment includes a total of 6 airbags, rear parking camera, ABS, EBD and a multi collision braking system.

Trims and Engine Specs

Skoda Slavia will be presented in three trims of Active, Ambition and Style. Engine specifications will include a 1.0 liter TSI engine that makes 108 hp power and 175 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual transmission on the Active trim and 6 speed automatic transmission on the Ambition and Style variants. Slavia Style variant will also get a 1.5 liter TSI unit that generates 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox and 7 speed DSG automatic transmission.

Slavia, with its 1.5 liter TSI engine will make it the most powerful sedan in its class. Pre-bookings for the new Slavia are currently underway at a down payment of Rs 11,000. Test drives are set to commence from February, while launch date and price announcement is set for March 2022. It will enter the mid-size sedan segment wherein it will rival the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.