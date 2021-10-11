Skoda Superb To Get New Colours, Seat Upholstery – Details Leak

Skoda offers Superb in two trims- Sportline and Laurin & Klement with prices starting at Rs 32.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda India is currently getting ready to launch Slavia sedan, which will sit below the Octavia and above Rapid in company line-up. Apart from that, they will also be updating their flagship sedan in India with new features and interior themes.

The updates will be in line with the international-spec model sold in markets such as Europe and UK. The luxury sedan received a comprehensive facelift last year and is one of the very few D-segment sedans offered by a mass-market automaker in India.

In the latest bout of updates, Superb will be receiving new interior colour options along with a massage function for driver’s seat only. Many consumers had pointed at the time of its launch that a car at this segment of pricing should be offered with this feature. It seems Skoda has taken note of this grievance from the audience.

Skoda Superb New Interiors 2021 – Upholstery, Colour Options

However, this feature will be added to the top-spec Laurin & Klement variant only. Additionally, the Czech carmaker will be offering two new options for upholstery for the top-end trim namely- Stone Beige and Coffee Brown Cognac both with perforated leather. The latter is only offered with a Moon White exterior paint scheme. The base Sportline variant is only offered with Black Alcantara seat upholsteries.

Speaking of exterior colour options, there are two new additions to this list in the form of Graphite Grey and Brilliant Silver. Both paint schemes are offered in the Laurin & Klement trim only and replace the outgoing Business Grey and Magnetic Brown from the lineup. Apart from the updates mentioned above, there will be no other changes either in terms of features or specifications.

Features on offer

To get into details, Superb offers features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, digital instrument display, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, adaptive LED headlamps with follow-me-home lights, powered and ventilated front seats and much more. The automatic headlamps come with four modes- city, intercity, motorway and rain.

The safety kit on offer includes features such as eight airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera with parking assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control (ESC), hill brake assist and hill hold control.

Engine Specs & Price

Powering Superb is a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine which pumps out 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. This motor is exclusively mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. As of now, Superb has only one direct rival in India in the form of Toyota Camry. It is currently offered at a price starting at Rs 32.85 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs 35.85 lakh for the top-spec trim (both prices ex-showroom).