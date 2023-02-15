Skoda, VW Sales Breakup Jan 2023 – Slavia, Kushaq, Taigun Virtus

It was the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia along with VW Tiguan and Virtus that contributed most numbers to Skoda VW Group total sales in Jan 2023

Skoda Auto India was at No. 9 on the sales charts last month. The company has reported a YoY growth of 27 percent to 3,818 units, up from 3,009 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales however, dipped 20 percent from 4,789 units sold in Dec 2022. Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have been two consistent top sellers on the list over the past few months. Skoda commands a 1.1 percent market share in Jan 2023, up from 1.0 percent held in Jan 2022.

Skoda Sales Jan 2023

Skoda had the Kushaq 5 seater SUV at the top of sales lists last month though it was a YoY and MoM de-growth. Sales stood at 2,013 units in Jan 2023, down 23 percent over 2,608 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a MoM de-growth of 8 percent from 2,186 units sold in Dec 2022.

At No. 2 was the Slavia midsize premium sedan that contributed 1,413 units to company sales in Jan 2023. It was however, a 37 percent MoM de-growth from 2,257 units sold in Dec 2022 when it was at No. 1 on the sales list.

Kodiaq has posted outstanding YoY and MoM growth in Jan 2023. Sales in the past month stood at 196 units, up 73 percent over 113 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved by 63 percent from 107 units sold in Dec 2022. Skoda Kodiaq was also at No. 4 on the list of best-selling large SUVs in Dec 2022 after the Fortuner, Meridian and Gloster. 2022 Kodiaq Facelift was launched last year as part of the company’s India 2.0 Strategy.

There was also the Octavia which registered a 40 percent YoY de-growth and 22 percent MoM de-growth with 100 units sold in Jan 2023. Superb sedan saw sales of 96 units in Jan 2023, down 21 percent from 122 units sold in Jan 2022 while MoM sales dipped by 13 percent over 110 units sold in Dec 2022.

VW Sales Jan 2023

At No. 11 in terms of ranking on the sales charts last month was Volkswagen. Sales suffered a de-growth both on YoY and MoM basis by 18 percent and 38.3 percent respectively while market share dipped to 0.8 percent in Jan 2023 from 1.2 percent held in Jan 2022. Volkswagen sold a total of 2,906 units in Jan 2023, down 18 percent from 3,523 units sold in Jan 2022. Sales in Dec 2022 had been at 4,709 units relating to a 38 percent MoM de-growth.

It was the VW Taigun that topped sales charts last month. Sales stood at 1,455 units in Jan 2023 down from 2,432 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a MoM dip in sales by 46 percent from 2,691 units sold in Dec 2022. VW Virtus sales at 1,379 units in Jan 2023 saw a MoM de-growth of 27 percent from 1,888 units sold in Dec 2022. In Dec 2022 the Volkswagen Virtus scored 5-stars in Latin NCAP. It is offered with 6 airbags and active safety features that include auto emergency braking.

VW Tiguan has seen positive sales last month. Sales improved by 18 percent on a YoY basis to 72 units while sales dipped MoM by 45 percent over 130 units sold in Dec 2022. There had also been the Polo and Vento on the company portfolio in Jan 2022 with sales of 891 and 139 units respectively. However, both these models are no longer on sale.